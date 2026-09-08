USCIS Form Changes: Key September Dates for Green Card Applicants

New USCIS form changes

Changes begin September 15

Form I-485 changes September 18

September brings significant changes for immigrants applying for a Green Card, renewing a work permit, or extending their legal stay in the United States through USCIS.

Two dates are crucial: September 15 and 18, 2026, when new editions of immigration forms become mandatory for different applications.

On September 15, new editions of Forms I-539 and I-765 will take effect for applications involving status changes or extensions and employment authorization.

Three days later, on September 18, changes involving public charge considerations will make the new edition of Form I-485 crucial for applicants seeking permanent residence through Adjustment of Status.

USCIS Form Changes Begin September 15

Form I-539 is used by certain individuals seeking to extend or change their nonimmigrant status while remaining in the United States.

Form I-765, meanwhile, is the application for employment authorization used by different categories of noncitizens seeking to obtain or renew an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

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Using the wrong edition can have significant practical consequences: When USCIS accepts only a specific version, submitting an outdated edition can result in the package being rejected before processing begins.

Therefore, applicants should check USCIS.gov before filing to confirm the current edition date, instructions, filing fee, and submission address for the corresponding form.

Green Card: Form I-485 Changes Begin September 18

Attention will shift to Form I-485 on September 18 for eligible individuals applying for permanent residence through Adjustment of Status from within the United States.

The change coincides with the application of public charge criteria that may consider legally established factors including age, health, family circumstances, assets, resources, financial situation, education, and skills.

This does not mean receiving any public benefit automatically results in Green Card denial or that this ground applies equally to every immigrant.

Some categories and circumstances are legally exempt, meaning the effect depends on the application type and individual situation; a public charge determination does not necessarily depend on a single factor.