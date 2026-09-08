USCIS Form Changes: Key September Dates for Green Card Applicants
Posted on09/08/26 at 10:32
- New USCIS form changes
- Changes begin September 15
- Form I-485 changes September 18
September brings significant changes for immigrants applying for a Green Card, renewing a work permit, or extending their legal stay in the United States through USCIS.
Two dates are crucial: September 15 and 18, 2026, when new editions of immigration forms become mandatory for different applications.
On September 15, new editions of Forms I-539 and I-765 will take effect for applications involving status changes or extensions and employment authorization.
Three days later, on September 18, changes involving public charge considerations will make the new edition of Form I-485 crucial for applicants seeking permanent residence through Adjustment of Status.
USCIS Form Changes Begin September 15
Form I-539 is used by certain individuals seeking to extend or change their nonimmigrant status while remaining in the United States.
Form I-765, meanwhile, is the application for employment authorization used by different categories of noncitizens seeking to obtain or renew an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).
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Using the wrong edition can have significant practical consequences: When USCIS accepts only a specific version, submitting an outdated edition can result in the package being rejected before processing begins.
Therefore, applicants should check USCIS.gov before filing to confirm the current edition date, instructions, filing fee, and submission address for the corresponding form.
Green Card: Form I-485 Changes Begin September 18
Attention will shift to Form I-485 on September 18 for eligible individuals applying for permanent residence through Adjustment of Status from within the United States.
The change coincides with the application of public charge criteria that may consider legally established factors including age, health, family circumstances, assets, resources, financial situation, education, and skills.
This does not mean receiving any public benefit automatically results in Green Card denial or that this ground applies equally to every immigrant.
Some categories and circumstances are legally exempt, meaning the effect depends on the application type and individual situation; a public charge determination does not necessarily depend on a single factor.
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What Happens if USCIS Rejects an Outdated Form?
One of the biggest concerns is that a package rejected before acceptance does not have the same effect as a properly accepted application, particularly when filing deadlines apply.
For an Adjustment of Status application governed by the Visa Bulletin, a delay can become especially serious if retrogression subsequently occurs and the priority date is no longer current.
For applicants filing Form I-539 near the expiration of their authorized stay, time lost because of a rejection could also produce immigration consequences depending on the specific circumstances of the case.
With Form I-765, a rejection could similarly delay the receipt and processing of an employment authorization application; USCIS applies different rules based on the specific permit category requested.
A Previously Saved USCIS Form Could Cause Problems
One of the easiest risks to avoid is using a PDF saved weeks or months earlier, particularly after USCIS announces that a new edition has become mandatory.
Before signing and submitting a package, applicants should review the official page for the corresponding form and verify the edition, filing fee, required documentation, and submission address.
It is also important to distinguish between rejection and denial: Rejection generally occurs before USCIS formally accepts a case, while denial is a decision issued after an application has been submitted.
September therefore requires careful attention to the calendar: Applicants preparing a Green Card, employment authorization, or status change application can avoid unnecessary delays by using current documentation, according to the USCIS website and Diario Libre.