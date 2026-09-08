Walmart, Target, and Amazon Remove Controversial Nazi-Like Costume

Walmart,Target, and Amazon remove costume

Nazi imagery sparks controversy

Product disappears from platforms

Walmart, Target, and Amazon removed a controversial German military costume from their websites after the product faced criticism for its apparent reference to Nazi Germany.

The item, manufactured by Orion Costumes, was advertised as an adult German soldier costume and included a jacket, pants, boots, belt, and cap.

The controversy intensified because of how the product was promoted: According to The New Republic, Walmart initially described it as a “vintage” outfit inspired by 1940s military apparel.

A product photograph showed the model standing in front of a digitally altered German flag, further intensifying criticism over the historical context evoked by the costume.

Walmart, Target, and Amazon Remove Controversial Costume

By the morning of Thursday, September 3, the item was no longer available on the websites of Walmart, Target, or Amazon, according to the report.

The simultaneous removal attracted attention because it involved major US retailers that had allowed the costume to appear in their online catalogs.

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The New Republic contacted all three companies for information about their initial decision to sell the product and the specific reasons for its subsequent removal.

Walmart and Amazon had not responded to the outlet before its report was published, leaving some details about their decisions unknown.

Target Apologizes After Removing Costume

Target publicly acknowledged that selling the item had been a mistake and apologized after removing the costume from its platform.

According to the statement released after the controversy, the company expressed regret over the incident and said it was particularly painful for African American customers, employees, and partners.

Target added that removing the product was only a first step and said it would examine the circumstances that allowed the item to become available to customers.

The company also said it would consider changes to prevent a similar incident from happening again, shifting scrutiny from the costume itself to its internal controls.