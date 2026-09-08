Walmart, Target, and Amazon Remove Controversial Nazi-Like Costume
Posted on09/08/26 at 07:30
- Walmart,Target, and Amazon remove costume
- Nazi imagery sparks controversy
- Product disappears from platforms
Walmart, Target, and Amazon removed a controversial German military costume from their websites after the product faced criticism for its apparent reference to Nazi Germany.
The item, manufactured by Orion Costumes, was advertised as an adult German soldier costume and included a jacket, pants, boots, belt, and cap.
The controversy intensified because of how the product was promoted: According to The New Republic, Walmart initially described it as a “vintage” outfit inspired by 1940s military apparel.
A product photograph showed the model standing in front of a digitally altered German flag, further intensifying criticism over the historical context evoked by the costume.
Walmart, Target, and Amazon Remove Controversial Costume
By the morning of Thursday, September 3, the item was no longer available on the websites of Walmart, Target, or Amazon, according to the report.
The simultaneous removal attracted attention because it involved major US retailers that had allowed the costume to appear in their online catalogs.
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The New Republic contacted all three companies for information about their initial decision to sell the product and the specific reasons for its subsequent removal.
Walmart and Amazon had not responded to the outlet before its report was published, leaving some details about their decisions unknown.
Target Apologizes After Removing Costume
Target publicly acknowledged that selling the item had been a mistake and apologized after removing the costume from its platform.
According to the statement released after the controversy, the company expressed regret over the incident and said it was particularly painful for African American customers, employees, and partners.
Target added that removing the product was only a first step and said it would examine the circumstances that allowed the item to become available to customers.
The company also said it would consider changes to prevent a similar incident from happening again, shifting scrutiny from the costume itself to its internal controls.
Amazon, Target and Walmart have removed a controversial Halloween costume from their websites following criticism that it resembled uniforms worn by German soldiers during World War II. https://t.co/yKDqLKGimZ
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 5, 2026
Why the Nazi-Like Halloween Costume Sparked Strong Criticism
According to available information, the controversy did not involve a manufacturing defect or physical danger associated with wearing the costume but instead centered on the historical references connected to its design.
German military uniforms from the 1940s are closely associated with the Nazi regime and World War II, meaning their sale as costumes can prompt intense criticism.
The episode also raises questions about how major online platforms monitor products offered on their websites, particularly when third-party sellers can add thousands of items to their digital catalogs.
The controversy emerged as retailers began expanding their Halloween selections, a season when costumes connected to tragedies, cultures, or historical events frequently generate debate.
Target and Amazon appear to have removed a WWII German soldier costume after criticism, while Walmart still lists it. https://t.co/h6ZxvhQnPo
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 1, 2026
Removal Raises Questions About Retailer Controls
Available information indicates that the costume was removed from the retailers’ websites, but that does not necessarily constitute an official product recall for safety reasons.
The distinction is important: A “recall” typically responds to safety risks associated with a product, while this controversy centers on the costume’s content and historical significance.
Target went further by acknowledging the mistake and announcing an internal review, although questions remain about how the item initially passed the platform’s controls.
The case leaves Walmart, Target, and Amazon facing a question: What safeguards should they implement to identify potentially offensive products before they reach millions of consumers? The New Republic and Libero reported on the controversy.