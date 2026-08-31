Nicolás Maduro Reappears in Alleged Prison Photos as Chavismo Spreads Images
Posted on08/31/26 at 06:09
- Maduro reappears in photos
- Chavismo spreads the images
- Venezuela strengthens relationship with the US
Supposed new photos of Nicolás Maduro appeared on his social media this Sunday, accompanied by a message addressed to his followers and family.
The images are dated June 25 and show the ousted Venezuelan leader wearing gray pants and a sweatshirt, although it was not specified where they were taken.
The post presents the photos as a «gift of love and hope» and claims to convey a joint message from Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
The material was quickly replicated by chavista leaders, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the son of the former leader.
Photos of Nicolás Maduro appear at a crucial moment for Venezuela
#ENTÉRATE | 🚨 During the morning of August 30, activity was registered on Nicolás Maduro’s social media after his detention at the beginning of the year. In the messages spread, he assured that he remains firm and thanked the shows of solidarity, prayers, and… pic.twitter.com/wjFtR4KziV
— El Heraldo de México (@heraldodemexico) August 30, 2026
The publication gains relevance because it emerges days after the announcement of a broad oil agreement between the governments of the United States and Venezuela.
The message attributed to Maduro states that he and Flores maintain their «intact faith in God» and send a hug to those who continue to support them.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: US sinks ship linked to Los Choneros near Ecuador and hits their narcotics trafficking route
Maduro and Flores were captured by US forces during a military operation carried out in Caracas on January 3, according to the provided information.
After that operation, Delcy Rodríguez took the lead of the Venezuelan government, while Caracas and Washington began a process of rapprochement after seven years without diplomatic relations.
Maduro faces trial while Washington and Caracas get closer
📸 ¿Uso de IA? Nicolasito publica supuestas “fotos” de su padre en prisión.
📢 Nicolás Maduro Guerra, hijo del acusado de narcoterrorismo Nicolás Maduro, divulgó este domingo supuestas “fotos” de su padre posando con ropa deportiva desde el centro de reclusión de Brooklyn.… pic.twitter.com/2UnO43PQat
— EVTV (@EVTVMiami) August 30, 2026
Maduro faces charges in New York for conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism and cocaine importation, while Flores faces charges related to drugs and weapons.
The dissemination of the photographs allows chavismo to project the image of a Maduro still connected to his base, despite being out of power.
It also occurs while Venezuela is undergoing a transformation of its relationship with Washington, marked now by energy negotiations and a new diplomatic stage.
The contrast is significant: while Maduro sends a message of resistance, the government led by Rodríguez deepens agreements with the administration of Donald Trump.
Oil agreement between the United States and Venezuela raises tension
Rodríguez reported that the oil agreement reached with the United States will have a validity of 25 years and contemplates important energy production objectives.
The plan aims to exceed a production of 1.5 million barrels per day and once again places Venezuela’s enormous reserves at the center of the bilateral relationship.
The acting president also publicly thanked Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their efforts to concretize the oil understanding.
However, the rapprochement generates resistance: chavista protesters marched in Caracas to reject the US presence and demand the release of Maduro and Flores.
Chavismo tries to keep Maduro’s figure alive
The photographs allow Maduro to symbolically return to the Venezuelan debate just when decisions on oil, diplomacy, and power are advancing without his direct participation.
The publication also functions as a political message for a militancy that faces a new reality after the fall of the leader who dominated Venezuela for years.
The PSUV and figures close to chavismo immediately amplified the images, reinforcing the strategy of keeping Maduro visible among sympathizers inside and outside the country.
Now, Venezuela’s political future will depend on both the course of Rodríguez’s government and the relationship with Washington and the judicial process against Maduro.
Sources: Efe, El Heraldo de México