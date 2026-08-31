Nicolás Maduro Reappears in Alleged Prison Photos as Chavismo Spreads Images

Maduro reappears in photos

Chavismo spreads the images

Venezuela strengthens relationship with the US

Supposed new photos of Nicolás Maduro appeared on his social media this Sunday, accompanied by a message addressed to his followers and family.

The images are dated June 25 and show the ousted Venezuelan leader wearing gray pants and a sweatshirt, although it was not specified where they were taken.

The post presents the photos as a «gift of love and hope» and claims to convey a joint message from Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The material was quickly replicated by chavista leaders, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the son of the former leader.

Photos of Nicolás Maduro appear at a crucial moment for Venezuela

#ENTÉRATE | 🚨 During the morning of August 30, activity was registered on Nicolás Maduro’s social media after his detention at the beginning of the year. In the messages spread, he assured that he remains firm and thanked the shows of solidarity, prayers, and… pic.twitter.com/wjFtR4KziV — El Heraldo de México (@heraldodemexico) August 30, 2026

The publication gains relevance because it emerges days after the announcement of a broad oil agreement between the governments of the United States and Venezuela.