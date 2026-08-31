Trump Threatens FCC Complaint Against Kristen Welker as NBC Defends Her
Posted on08/31/26 at 04:05
- Trump threatens to go to the FCC
- NBC backs Kristen Welker
- Even Trump-backed candidates lose
President Donald Trump threatened to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against Kristen Welker, host of «Meet the Press», over her election coverage.
Trump reacted after Welker described the results of candidates backed by the president as «mixed» ahead of the 2026 elections.
On Truth Social, Trump highlighted the victories of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, and claimed that his endorsements achieve results close to 100% in legislative contests.
Donald Trump Threatens to Report Kristen Welker to the FCC
Trump: Meet the Press host Kristen Welker being REPORTED to FCC over ‘purposeful inaccuracy’
‘Unfortunately, she is not the only one’ https://t.co/ELug4LnHsf pic.twitter.com/cObyORR8Qt
— RT Intl (@RT_on_X) August 30, 2026
However, several candidates backed by Trump have recently suffered defeats in Republican primaries, a fact that puts the effectiveness of his electoral influence under scrutiny.
- Why it matters: Trump escalates pressure on media.
- The fact: Several backed candidates lost primaries.
- The process: Trump would appeal to the FCC.
- What can be done: Compare complete election results.
Trump Questions Kristen Welker Over Her Electoral Endorsements
Trump promises NBC’s Welker will be reported to FCC ‘for rebuke or punishment’https://t.co/N58XsbIXDn
— The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2026
“Due to this deliberate inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment. Unfortunately, she is not the only one,” Trump wrote on August 30.
NBC News responded to USA TODAY, publicly defending the journalist: “Kristen is one of the best in the business and we support her.”
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The confrontation arises as Trump seeks to demonstrate that he still has a strong ability to define Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections.
His endorsements continue to carry weight within the Republican Party, although recent results show significant exceptions that complicate any reading of practically absolute success.
The Defeats That Put Trump’s Influence to the Test
Trump Threatens To Report ‘Meet The Press’ Host Kristen Welker To FCChttps://t.co/JYwNqu7ucy pic.twitter.com/4j5mztkjkB
— Forbes (@Forbes) August 30, 2026
In Wyoming, Megan Degenfelder, backed by Trump and the state’s public instruction official, lost the Republican primary in her bid for governor.
Cory Mills also suffered a defeat in Florida, where he sought to retain his seat in the House of Representatives despite the president’s endorsement.
Andy Ogles equally lost his re-election bid in Tennessee, while Mike Lindell was left out of the Republican gubernatorial race in Minnesota.
These results explain why assessing the performance of Trump-backed candidates requires considering both their numerous victories and the defeats recorded during the primaries.
What Can the FCC Really Do to Kristen Welker?
The presidential threat faces a significant limitation: the FCC primarily regulates interstate and international communications and oversees certain activities of radio, television, cable, satellite, and telecommunications.
This does not mean that the agency has unlimited powers to personally sanction a journalist simply for the way they characterize political results during a broadcast.
Therefore, the episode takes on a greater dimension in the debate over endorsements: it once again puts the relationship between Trump, national media, and regulatory agencies under public scrutiny.
With the midterm elections approaching, the dispute also anticipates a political battle over who controls the narrative of Republican victories and defeats linked to the president.