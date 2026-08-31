Trump Threatens FCC Complaint Against Kristen Welker as NBC Defends Her

Trump threatens to go to the FCC

NBC backs Kristen Welker

Even Trump-backed candidates lose

President Donald Trump threatened to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against Kristen Welker, host of «Meet the Press», over her election coverage.

Trump reacted after Welker described the results of candidates backed by the president as «mixed» ahead of the 2026 elections.

On Truth Social, Trump highlighted the victories of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, and claimed that his endorsements achieve results close to 100% in legislative contests.

Donald Trump Threatens to Report Kristen Welker to the FCC

Trump: Meet the Press host Kristen Welker being REPORTED to FCC over ‘purposeful inaccuracy’ ‘Unfortunately, she is not the only one’ https://t.co/ELug4LnHsf pic.twitter.com/cObyORR8Qt — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) August 30, 2026

However, several candidates backed by Trump have recently suffered defeats in Republican primaries, a fact that puts the effectiveness of his electoral influence under scrutiny.