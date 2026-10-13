Trump Links Possible Tariff Withdrawal on Colombia to Friendship with De la Espriella
Posted on 10/13/26 at 15:00
- Trump considers withdrawing Colombian tariffs.
- Presidential closeness boosts trade expectations.
- No date set for implementing changes.
Donald Trump opened up the possibility on Monday, October 12, of eliminating the 12.5% tariff affecting certain Colombian products imported by the United States. The president responded to journalists in front of the White House and linked this option to his closeness with Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella.
Although his statements generate trade expectations, he did not announce a definitive decision, an implementation date, or the products that would be included. The difference is crucial for exporters and importers: a favorable political signal still does not allow for calculating operations under a new tariff scheme.
Friendship with De la Espriella Enters Trade Discussion
Trump raises possibility of withdrawing tariffs on Colombia https://t.co/8OdlwxNeQZ
— ZonaCero (@zonacero) October 12, 2026
Trump described the Colombian president as a close ally, highlighted his political support, and praised his performance since taking office. He also attributed De la Espriella’s electoral victory to his own support, an assessment by the U.S. president of the Colombian elections. His words put the personal affinity between the two leaders at the center of a discussion with economic consequences for companies in both countries. The president made these statements before traveling to Ohio to support his party’s candidates ahead of the November legislative elections.
Colombia and the United States Strengthen Their Relationship
Since De la Espriella’s arrival at the Presidency in August, Washington and Bogotá have shown a rapprochement after tensions with Gustavo Petro. Security cooperation has taken a prominent place, with conversations about possible operations against drug trafficking in Colombian territory. This bilateral strengthening helps explain Trump’s favorable tone, but it does not establish the conditions for a potential trade measure on its own. It was also not announced that the withdrawal of tariffs would formally depend on a security agreement or specific commitments against drug trafficking.
What’s Needed to Concretize Tariff Relief
The main uncertainty is whether the presidential statements will translate into an official disposition that modifies the treatment of Colombian imports. A concrete announcement would have to specify the scope of the measure, the benefited goods and the moment from which it would begin to apply. Until then, companies need to distinguish between diplomatic expectations and the effective conditions under which their merchandise enters.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Ilhan Omar’s home searched: congresswoman accuses political intimidation ahead of elections
For consumers, any possible benefit will depend on whether the change becomes concrete and how businesses pass the savings on to their prices.
Flowers, Clothing, and Food Among Affected Sectors
The tax affects certain Colombian goods, including flowers, clothing, footwear, and processed foods, according to information released about the measure. A possible elimination could reduce the entry cost of these products into the U.S. market and improve conditions for marketing them.
For Hispanic businesses that work with Colombian suppliers, the possible change deserves monitoring when planning purchases, inventories, and contracts.However, removing a tariff does not guarantee an equivalent reduction in final prices, which also depend on transportation, contracts, and commercial margins.