Trump considers withdrawing Colombian tariffs.

Presidential closeness boosts trade expectations.

No date set for implementing changes.

Donald Trump opened up the possibility on Monday, October 12, of eliminating the 12.5% tariff affecting certain Colombian products imported by the United States. The president responded to journalists in front of the White House and linked this option to his closeness with Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella.

Although his statements generate trade expectations, he did not announce a definitive decision, an implementation date, or the products that would be included. The difference is crucial for exporters and importers: a favorable political signal still does not allow for calculating operations under a new tariff scheme.

Friendship with De la Espriella Enters Trade Discussion

Trump raises possibility of withdrawing tariffs on Colombia https://t.co/8OdlwxNeQZ — ZonaCero (@zonacero) October 12, 2026



Trump described the Colombian president as a close ally, highlighted his political support, and praised his performance since taking office. He also attributed De la Espriella’s electoral victory to his own support, an assessment by the U.S. president of the Colombian elections. His words put the personal affinity between the two leaders at the center of a discussion with economic consequences for companies in both countries. The president made these statements before traveling to Ohio to support his party’s candidates ahead of the November legislative elections.