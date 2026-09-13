Republican Congressman Survives Emergency Landing
Posted on09/13/26 at 18:54
- A small plane crashes into a lake
- Tiffany swims to safety
- Pilot makes emergency landing
A nighttime flight turned into an emergency for Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, who had to abandon a small plane that began sinking in a Wisconsin lake.
Tiffany was returning from the Lincoln Day dinner in La Crosse County when the aircraft lost power while approaching the Wausau Downtown Airport.
The pilot managed to make an emergency landing on Lake Wausau, but both the congressman and the pilot ended up in the water.
Both escaped the aircraft and swam to a safe area while waiting for emergency crews to arrive.
Tom Tiffany Recounts How He Escaped the Plane
Rep. Tom Tiffany had to swim to safety after a small plane lost power and made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau, Wisconsin; he and the pilot suffered minor injuries, according to a statement. pic.twitter.com/KBWY2OI8ty
— Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) September 13, 2026
Tiffany explained on X that after the landing, they were able to contact 911 emergency services immediately for help.
“After landing, we called 911. When the plane started sinking, we got out of the aircraft and swam to a shallow area,” he wrote.
The congressman added that they stayed there, waiting until emergency services could reach them by boat.
Both Tiffany and the pilot were later taken to a nearby hospital, where they received medical attention for minor injuries.
The Accident Interrupts Campaign Season
Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany suffers minor injuries after emergency landing in a lake https://t.co/md2ayeD5uM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2026
While Tiffany campaigns for governor of Wisconsin as the Republican candidate, she is actively participating in political activities at the time of the incident.
The congressman also has the backing of President Donald Trump, support that has raised his profile in the state government contest.
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His Democratic rival, David Crowley, reacted to the accident and expressed relief that the incident did not result in fatalities or serious injuries.
Crowley also publicly highlighted the “heroism of the pilot” after he managed to get the plane to the lake during the emergency.
What is Known About the Plane Involved?
Like President Donald Trump in Butler, PA two years ago, God spared Tom Tiffany’s life in Wausau, WI last night. Praise be to God! pic.twitter.com/syUX2ngRUT
— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 13, 2026
Tiffany and the pilot were flying in a single-engine Bonanza, which has a capacity of four people. The trouble started when the plane lost power while approaching Wausau Downtown Airport.
They decided to land on the lake, which allowed both occupants to safely exit the aircraft before it sank. Fortunately, the incident concluded with Tiffany and the pilot out of danger, turning what was supposed to be a routine campaign return into an unexpected aerial emergency in Wisconsin.