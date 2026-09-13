Republican Congressman Survives Emergency Landing

A small plane crashes into a lake

Tiffany swims to safety

Pilot makes emergency landing

A nighttime flight turned into an emergency for Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, who had to abandon a small plane that began sinking in a Wisconsin lake.

Tiffany was returning from the Lincoln Day dinner in La Crosse County when the aircraft lost power while approaching the Wausau Downtown Airport.

The pilot managed to make an emergency landing on Lake Wausau, but both the congressman and the pilot ended up in the water.

Both escaped the aircraft and swam to a safe area while waiting for emergency crews to arrive.

Tom Tiffany Recounts How He Escaped the Plane

Rep. Tom Tiffany had to swim to safety after a small plane lost power and made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau, Wisconsin; he and the pilot suffered minor injuries, according to a statement. pic.twitter.com/KBWY2OI8ty — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) September 13, 2026

Tiffany explained on X that after the landing, they were able to contact 911 emergency services immediately for help.