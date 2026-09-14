Houma Stabbing Attacks Leave Four Dead, Child Critically Injured

The investigation into the Houma stabbing attacks began with the discovery of a child suffering from stab wounds and led authorities to find four people dead in nearby Houma homes. A suspect has been arrested.

Four people were killed, a child remains in critical condition, and a man was arrested following a series of stabbing attacks in Houma, Louisiana.

Why it matters: Authorities believe the incidents at the different homes are connected, but they have not disclosed a possible motive or explained the relationships among those involved.

Wounded Child Led Authorities to Four Victims

The investigation into the Louisiana stabbing began Saturday in the Ashland Drive area, where deputies found a child with stab wounds, according to EFE.

The child was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition, according to information released by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies investigated the initial attack, they discovered several victims inside nearby homes.

The toll: At least four people were pronounced dead. Authorities have not specified whether anyone else was injured besides the hospitalized child.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the victims’ identities or explained how the people found at the different properties were related.