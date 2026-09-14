Houma Stabbing Attacks Leave Four Dead, Child Critically Injured
Posted on09/14/26 at 08:06
The investigation into the Houma stabbing attacks began with the discovery of a child suffering from stab wounds and led authorities to find four people dead in nearby Houma homes. A suspect has been arrested.
Four people were killed, a child remains in critical condition, and a man was arrested following a series of stabbing attacks in Houma, Louisiana.
- Why it matters: Authorities believe the incidents at the different homes are connected, but they have not disclosed a possible motive or explained the relationships among those involved.
Wounded Child Led Authorities to Four Victims
The investigation into the Louisiana stabbing began Saturday in the Ashland Drive area, where deputies found a child with stab wounds, according to EFE.
The child was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition, according to information released by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
As deputies investigated the initial attack, they discovered several victims inside nearby homes.
- The toll: At least four people were pronounced dead. Authorities have not specified whether anyone else was injured besides the hospitalized child.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released the victims’ identities or explained how the people found at the different properties were related.
Kaegan Jude Solet Arrested as Suspect
Authorities announced Sunday that they had arrested Kaegan Jude Solet, 47, who was identified as a suspect in the attacks that occurred the previous day.
The Sheriff’s Office said Kaegan Jude Solet is suspected of stabbing the victims at different homes in the Ashland Drive area.
- What remains unknown: Authorities have not disclosed what may have prompted the attacks or how Solet was connected to the victims.
Investigators have also not publicly explained how they linked the individual scenes beyond discovering them during the same investigation at nearby homes.
Louisiana Investigation Continues Without a Disclosed Motive
The Sheriff’s Office said key questions about what happened in Houma remain unanswered.
“This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available,” the agency said.
The case occurred in a country where knives are the second-most commonly used weapons in homicides, behind firearms.
- By the numbers: The specialized website Ammo, cited by EFE and relying on government data, reports that knives are used in approximately 9% of homicides, representing between 1,600 and 1,800 cases annually.
Authorities continue investigating the Houma stabbing attacks as the child remains hospitalized. The motive and the relationships among the victims and the suspect have not been disclosed.
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