Jonathan Meléndez’s Son Allegedly Identifies Suspect in Family Killing
Posted on09/11/26 at 03:34
- Jonathan Meléndez’s son survived by hiding under a bed
- He allegedly identified Diego Sebastián “N”
- Two suspects were formally linked to the case
The son of Jonathan Meléndez, a member of the Mexican group Camilo Séptimo, has become a key figure in the investigation into the multiple homicide in Atizapán de Zaragoza. The young boy, the family’s sole survivor, allegedly identified Diego Sebastián “N” as one of the people inside the apartment during the attack.
According to Infobae, the child survived by hiding under a bed. Although he has reportedly identified the suspect, authorities said he has not yet given a formal statement to the Public Ministry because of the emotional trauma he experienced.
What Did Jonathan Meléndez’s Son Allegedly Say?
“Fue el malo de Sebastián”, this is all the 5-year-old boy who survived the multiple homicide of Jonathan Meléndez, keyboardist of Camilo Séptimo, and his family has said. This is how the hearing was where Diego Sebastián and Gerardo, the two alleged killers, were linked to the case: pic.twitter.com/zmpDxeRyTr
— Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) September 10, 2026
Several media outlets, including La Jornada, reported another account of what occurred during the judicial proceedings. According to information shared on Nacho Lozano’s newscast, the child allegedly spoke before a judge and identified the suspected perpetrator with a brief phrase: “Fue el malo de Sebastián.”
Sources differ regarding the child’s age: Infobae identifies him as 5 years old, while El Heraldo de México reports that he is 6. Given this discrepancy and the sensitivity of the case, the information should be treated cautiously.
Jonathan Meléndez’s Son Was the Sole Survivor
🚨👦🏻 The son of Jonathan Meléndez survived the attack and his identification was presented to the judge as part of the case proceedings 🚨https://t.co/ZyjSh01siO
— POSTA CDMX (@POSTACDMX) September 10, 2026
The attack occurred on September 1 inside an apartment in the Grand Viure residential complex in Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico. The victims were Jonathan “Honas” Meléndez, his wife Ana Paula, his daughter Sofía, and Aleyda “N,” who worked for the family. The family’s pet also died.
Ana Paula was pregnant. El Heraldo de México reports that she was approximately four months pregnant and that, in addition to charges related to the four homicides, the case includes the crime of terminating a pregnancy.
Diego Sebastián “N” and Gerardo “N” Face Criminal Proceedings
The son of Jonathan Meléndez, the only survivor of the multiple homicide in Atizapán, identified Diego Sebastián “N” as one of the people who was in the apartment, but he has not yet testified before the Public Ministry due to the emotional impact https://t.co/6gQYqE9YgZ
— EL IMPARCIAL (@elimparcialcom) September 10, 2026
During a hearing lasting nearly nine hours, a judge formally linked Diego Sebastián “N” and Gerardo “N” to the criminal proceedings over their alleged involvement in the crime. Both will remain in pretrial detention at Barrientos prison while the investigation continues.
It is important to emphasize that both men are suspects and that no verdict has established their guilt. The judge set a four-month period for the complementary investigation, during which authorities may add new evidence to the case file.
What Could Have Been the Motive for the Crime?
The son of Jonathan Meléndez, the only survivor of the multiple homicide in Atizapán, identified Diego Sebastián “N” as one of the people who was in the apartment, but he has not yet testified before the Public Ministry due to the emotional impact https://t.co/6gQYqE9YgZ
— EL IMPARCIAL (@elimparcialcom) September 10, 2026
According to El Heraldo de México, one of the lines presented by the Prosecutor’s Office points to a possible economic motive related to cryptocurrencies. Investigators argue that the alleged perpetrators were looking for a cold wallet that they believed stored a significant amount of resources.
The same source states that Jonathan and Diego had a prior commercial relationship. The authorities consider that this closeness could have facilitated the entry of the now-suspect into the residential complex without initially arousing suspicion.
In addition to the recognition attributed to Jonathan Meléndez’s son, the investigation includes security videos, testimonies, and other evidence. Infobae reported that the legal representation of the victims also requested to review financial movements due to possible cryptocurrency transfers from the scene of the crime.
The minor’s complete testimony may still take time. TVNotas reports that it is expected to take approximately three months, after receiving psychological and professional support, before he can provide a more extensive statement about what happened.