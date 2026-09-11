Jonathan Meléndez’s Son Allegedly Identifies Suspect in Family Killing

Jonathan Meléndez’s son survived by hiding under a bed

He allegedly identified Diego Sebastián “N”

Two suspects were formally linked to the case

The son of Jonathan Meléndez, a member of the Mexican group Camilo Séptimo, has become a key figure in the investigation into the multiple homicide in Atizapán de Zaragoza. The young boy, the family’s sole survivor, allegedly identified Diego Sebastián “N” as one of the people inside the apartment during the attack.

According to Infobae, the child survived by hiding under a bed. Although he has reportedly identified the suspect, authorities said he has not yet given a formal statement to the Public Ministry because of the emotional trauma he experienced.

What Did Jonathan Meléndez’s Son Allegedly Say?

“Fue el malo de Sebastián”, this is all the 5-year-old boy who survived the multiple homicide of Jonathan Meléndez, keyboardist of Camilo Séptimo, and his family has said. This is how the hearing was where Diego Sebastián and Gerardo, the two alleged killers, were linked to the case: pic.twitter.com/zmpDxeRyTr — Nacho Lozano (@nacholozano) September 10, 2026

Several media outlets, including La Jornada, reported another account of what occurred during the judicial proceedings. According to information shared on Nacho Lozano’s newscast, the child allegedly spoke before a judge and identified the suspected perpetrator with a brief phrase: “Fue el malo de Sebastián.”

Sources differ regarding the child’s age: Infobae identifies him as 5 years old, while El Heraldo de México reports that he is 6. Given this discrepancy and the sensitivity of the case, the information should be treated cautiously.