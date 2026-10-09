Valentino Martin publicly shares his relationship.

Daniela Sofía received a romantic birthday greeting.

The couple had already shared photos together.

Valentino Martin, one of the sons of Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, has once again drawn attention on social media after sharing a romantic declaration of love for his girlfriend, Daniela Sofía, on her birthday.

The young artist posted a collage of photos on his Instagram stories featuring himself with his partner, as well as individual images of her, highlighting some of the moments they have shared together.

What Did Valentino Martin Say to His Girlfriend?

«Happy birthday, my precious girl,» Valentino wrote alongside the photos he posted to celebrate Daniela’s special day.

The dedication was brief, but it was enough to publicly show the affection he feels for the young woman, with whom he had already hinted at a relationship in previous posts.

According to People en Español, in an article by Teresa Aranguez published on October 8, Valentino is usually careful about sharing details of his love life.

However, Daniela’s birthday was a special occasion to publicly celebrate their relationship and dedicate a few words to her in front of his followers.