Martha Elena died at 47

Alto Lucero authorities confirmed her passing.

Former manager spoke of possible cardiopulmonary arrest

Paquita la del Barrio’s family is facing a new loss. Martha Elena Martínez Viveros, the adopted daughter and biological niece of the renowned Mexican singer, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at the age of 47 in Veracruz.

The death was confirmed by the Municipal Government of Alto Lucero, Veracruz, which published an obituary and expressed its condolences to Martha Elena’s family and loved ones.

“We stand in solidarity with her family in these moments of grief, wishing them strength and prompt resignation in the face of this irreparable loss. Rest in peace,” said the Town Hall, according to information reported by El Financiero.

What did Paquita la del Barrio’s daughter die of?

Fallece Martha Elena Martínez Viveros, hija adoptiva de Paquita la del Barrio; Ayuntamiento de Alto Lucero confirma la noticia. https://t.co/Z4TNEl8hsy https://t.co/t2CJviEUfE — EL IMPARCIAL (@elimparcialcom) October 7, 2026



Although the authorities have not officially reported the cause of death, Paquito Torres, Paquita la del Barrio’s former manager, spoke about the first versions he received regarding what happened.

In an interview with Ventaneando, cited by El Financiero, Torres stated that, according to the information he was given, Martha Elena apparently suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest.

The former manager described the death as unexpected and explained that Martha Elena was with her daughters in Veracruz. However, there is still no official confirmation of the cause of death.

According to El Gráfico, Martha Elena’s remains will be laid to rest in Bosques del Recuerdo, in Xalapa, Veracruz.