Martha Elena Martínez Viveros, Adopted Daughter of Paquita la del Barrio, Dies at 47
Posted on 10/08/26 at 07:55
- Martha Elena died at 47
- Alto Lucero authorities confirmed her passing.
- Former manager spoke of possible cardiopulmonary arrest
Paquita la del Barrio’s family is facing a new loss. Martha Elena Martínez Viveros, the adopted daughter and biological niece of the renowned Mexican singer, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at the age of 47 in Veracruz.
The death was confirmed by the Municipal Government of Alto Lucero, Veracruz, which published an obituary and expressed its condolences to Martha Elena’s family and loved ones.
“We stand in solidarity with her family in these moments of grief, wishing them strength and prompt resignation in the face of this irreparable loss. Rest in peace,” said the Town Hall, according to information reported by El Financiero.
What did Paquita la del Barrio’s daughter die of?
Fallece Martha Elena Martínez Viveros, hija adoptiva de Paquita la del Barrio; Ayuntamiento de Alto Lucero confirma la noticia. https://t.co/Z4TNEl8hsy https://t.co/t2CJviEUfE
— EL IMPARCIAL (@elimparcialcom) October 7, 2026
Although the authorities have not officially reported the cause of death, Paquito Torres, Paquita la del Barrio’s former manager, spoke about the first versions he received regarding what happened.
In an interview with Ventaneando, cited by El Financiero, Torres stated that, according to the information he was given, Martha Elena apparently suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest.
The former manager described the death as unexpected and explained that Martha Elena was with her daughters in Veracruz. However, there is still no official confirmation of the cause of death.
According to El Gráfico, Martha Elena’s remains will be laid to rest in Bosques del Recuerdo, in Xalapa, Veracruz.
Paquita la del Barrio: She was her adopted daughter and niece
Martha Elena Martínez Viveros, hija adoptiva y sobrina biológica de Paquita la del Barrio, falleció a los 47 años en Veracruz, debido a un paro cardiorrespiratorio, presuntamente derivado de un infarto fulminante. 🕊️QDEP.
Foto por: RRSS https://t.co/5Di8LjYNoS
— EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) October 7, 2026
The story between Martha Elena and Paquita la del Barrio began when the deceased was just a few months old. Born in 1979, she was the biological daughter of one of the singer’s brothers.
According to information published by El Financiero, Paquita returned to her hometown that year and found the little girl, who was around five months old, ill. The singer then asked her brother and sister-in-law for permission to take her in and care for her.
With the consent of her biological parents, Paquita and her then-husband, Alfonso Martínez, registered her with their last name and raised her as their own daughter.
Martha Elena led a considerably more private life than her famous mother. She lived in Xalapa and, according to El Financiero, was the mother of three children: Aldo, Martha Gabriela, and Maricarmen.
She accompanied Paquita during her last years
DESCANSE EN PAZ MARTHA ELENA MARTÍNEZ 🕊️🖤 Lamentamos profundamente el sensible fallecimiento de la Sra. Martha Elena Martínez Viveros, querida hija de nuestra admirada Paquita la del Barrio. https://t.co/1B8gsd2vx1
— Ventaneando (@VentaneandoUno) October 7, 2026
Although she kept a low profile, Martha Elena accompanied Paquita on various trips and presentations during the last stage of her career.
Paquito Torres recalled the relationship between the two. «Paquita was always that protective mother, who although she seemed like she was going to take care of her, she was actually worried about her,» he said.
After the singer’s death, Martha Elena also participated in tributes and spoke publicly about the artistic legacy her mother left behind, including unreleased musical material.
Additionally, she was identified as one of the beneficiaries of the will that Paquita granted on August 3, 2024, according to a notice published in the Official Gazette of the State of Veracruz, cited by El Financiero.
A new loss after Paquita’s death
Paquita la del Barrio died on February 17, 2025, at the age of 77, in Veracruz. Her daughter died approximately one year and eight months later.
The singer of «Rata de dos patas» left behind an extensive career in Mexican music and a family that is now going through a moment of mourning with the unexpected death of Martha Elena.