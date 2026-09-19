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Amazon Expands Prime Refunds: Millions of Customers Could Receive Up to $200
Amazon Prime customers in the U.S. may receive up to $200 from a $2.5 billion settlement after a court order expanded payouts.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Amazon, reembolso, FTC MundoNOW
Foto Amazon amplía reembolsos de Prime: quién recibe hasta $200 FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Posted on09/19/26 at 12:33

  • Refunds increase up to $200
  • More Prime customers now qualify
  • Payments will be sent automatically

According to NBCConnecticut, millions of Amazon Prime customers in the United States will have a new opportunity to receive refunds after a court order expanded the scope of refunds stemming from a $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The 2025 settlement resolved FTC allegations that Amazon enrolled consumers in Prime without their consent and deliberately made it difficult for some users to cancel their memberships. Amazon accepted the settlement without admitting or denying the allegations.

Of the total, $1.5 billion was allocated to consumer compensation, and $1 billion was a civil penalty. By September 2026, the company had distributed over $845 million in refunds.

Now, a revised order raises the maximum total an eligible customer can receive from $51 to $200 and expands the set of eligible consumers. At the same time, hundreds of millions of dollars remain in the compensation fund.

Who Can Receive Up to $200 from Amazon Prime?


>>To qualify, the consumer must be an Amazon Prime customer in the United States and have either completed certain enrollment processes or attempted to cancel online without success between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

They must also have used no more than 20 Prime benefits during the 12 months after enrollment, including eligible services such as Prime Video or Prime Music.

The expansion includes consumers who used between 11 and 20 benefits over 12 months and were excluded from previous phases. For them, automatic payments will begin on October 1, 2026.

Those who are eligible will not have to submit a new claim or complete additional forms: Amazon will send payments via PayPal, Venmo, or by mail, according to the information available to administer the refund.

Already Received $51 from Amazon? Another Payment May Be Coming

Amazon, refund, FTC MundoNOW
Amazon expands Prime refunds: who can receive up to $200 PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK
</figure>Consumers who previously accepted a refund may receive up to $149 more, bringing their total compensation to a maximum of $200, but that second amount is subject to the conditions established in the revised or

der.</p>If by February 2027 the accepted payments do not reach the required threshold, Amazon will have to make that additional round of compensation, which would begin no later than April 2

027.According to Telemundo Chicago, the FTC also warns about possible fraud related to the settlement: the agency is not contacting consumers to manage these refunds, and no one from Amazon should ask for money to deliver compensation.

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Therefore, customers do not need to pay intermediaries or provide information to strangers who promise to guarantee the refund. Payments for those who meet the established criteria will be processed automatically.

Essential Information for Amazon Prime Customers

The expansion allows more Prime customers to enter the compensation program and raises the maximum accumulated limit per consumer from $51 to $200.

By September 2026, Amazon had already distributed over $845 million from the $1.5 billion fund allocated to consumers.</p>

New automatic payments for consumers who used between 11 and 20 Prime benefits will begin on October 1, 2026, and may arrive via PayPal, Venmo, or ch

eck.

Eligible customers do not need to submit a new claim. They should be aware of the payment and remember that no one should charge them a fee for receiving it.