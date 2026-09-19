Amazon Expands Prime Refunds: Millions of Customers Could Receive Up to $200

Refunds increase up to $200

More Prime customers now qualify

Payments will be sent automatically

According to NBCConnecticut, millions of Amazon Prime customers in the United States will have a new opportunity to receive refunds after a court order expanded the scope of refunds stemming from a $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The 2025 settlement resolved FTC allegations that Amazon enrolled consumers in Prime without their consent and deliberately made it difficult for some users to cancel their memberships. Amazon accepted the settlement without admitting or denying the allegations.

Of the total, $1.5 billion was allocated to consumer compensation, and $1 billion was a civil penalty. By September 2026, the company had distributed over $845 million in refunds.

Now, a revised order raises the maximum total an eligible customer can receive from $51 to $200 and expands the set of eligible consumers. At the same time, hundreds of millions of dollars remain in the compensation fund.

Who Can Receive Up to $200 from Amazon Prime?

The Federal Trade Commission said that Amazon will expand payments to eligible customers as part of last year’s $2.5 billion settlement. Here’s what you need to know. https://t.co/3dWo44HRLO — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) September 18, 2026



>>To qualify, the consumer must be an Amazon Prime customer in the United States and have either completed certain enrollment processes or attempted to cancel online without success between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

They must also have used no more than 20 Prime benefits during the 12 months after enrollment, including eligible services such as Prime Video or Prime Music.

The expansion includes consumers who used between 11 and 20 benefits over 12 months and were excluded from previous phases. For them, automatic payments will begin on October 1, 2026.

Those who are eligible will not have to submit a new claim or complete additional forms: Amazon will send payments via PayPal, Venmo, or by mail, according to the information available to administer the refund.