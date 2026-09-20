Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Kansas: Police Investigate Homicide
Posted on09/20/26 at 07:20
- Missing woman found dead
- Suitcase taken to fire station
- Police investigate possible homicide
A disturbing case has opened an investigation in Wichita, Kansas: a woman reported missing was found dead inside a suitcase.
The victim was identified as Lorretta M. Moody, 67, and authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.
The discovery was made after two people took the suitcase directly to a fire station and reported that it contained a body.
The Wichita Police Department has not publicly revealed who these individuals are or what relationship, if any, they had with Moody.
Missing Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Kansas
A homicide investigation is underway after a 67-year-old woman was found dead in a suitcase at a Kansas fire station, police said. https://t.co/JfyUzngFNX
— ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2026
The episode began around 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at Fire Station 22, located south of Wichita.
Two people arrived at the location with a suitcase and informed emergency personnel that there was a body inside, according to the police.
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The firefighters immediately requested police presence. The officers found the woman inside the luggage and confirmed her death at the scene.
The body was later taken to the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner’s Office to continue with the corresponding proceedings.
Lorretta Moody Had Been Reported Missing
REST IN PEACE 💔 Police say Lorretta Moody’s body was found inside a suitcase outside a Wichita fire station on Wednesday evening. https://t.co/cN1KHCIIxR #KAKEnews pic.twitter.com/SbjSIRfaco
— KAKE News (@KAKEnews) September 18, 2026
Before publicly confirming her identity, the police reported that they believed they knew who the victim was, but were waiting for verification through fingerprints.
Moody had been reported missing around 1:50 a.m. on the same day, September 16, hours before the discovery, according to police information cited by USA TODAY.
The Police Department officially confirmed her identity on September 18, while detectives continued to reconstruct a complete timeline of what happened.
Authorities are also seeking to determine how the body ended up inside the suitcase and what connection the interrogated individuals have to the victim.
Police Investigate the Case as Homicide
Investigators and crime scene specialists worked through the night after the discovery, interviewing witnesses, processing evidence, and canvassing nearby areas.
The police are also trying to identify other locations related to the case and locate people who may be able to provide information about Moody’s final hours.
As of September 19, authorities had not publicly announced any arrests or identified a suspect in connection with the death.
Despite the circumstances of the discovery, the Wichita Police Department indicated that the available information does not point to an ongoing threat to the community.
Sources: USA Today, ABC News.