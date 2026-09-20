Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Kansas: Police Investigate Homicide

Missing woman found dead

Suitcase taken to fire station

Police investigate possible homicide

A disturbing case has opened an investigation in Wichita, Kansas: a woman reported missing was found dead inside a suitcase.

The victim was identified as Lorretta M. Moody, 67, and authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.

The discovery was made after two people took the suitcase directly to a fire station and reported that it contained a body.

The Wichita Police Department has not publicly revealed who these individuals are or what relationship, if any, they had with Moody.

Missing Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Kansas

A homicide investigation is underway after a 67-year-old woman was found dead in a suitcase at a Kansas fire station, police said. https://t.co/JfyUzngFNX — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2026

The episode began around 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, at Fire Station 22, located south of Wichita.

Two people arrived at the location with a suitcase and informed emergency personnel that there was a body inside, according to the police.

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The firefighters immediately requested police presence. The officers found the woman inside the luggage and confirmed her death at the scene.

The body was later taken to the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner’s Office to continue with the corresponding proceedings.