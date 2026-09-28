Police Intercept Bus Carrying Young People After Detecting Suspicious Job Offer

They promised a salary of $15,000

Young people were traveling to Nuevo Laredo

Police intercepted the bus

A job offer with a salary of 15,000 pesos raised alarms in Aguascalientes after state police intercepted a bus carrying a group of young people between 20 and 25 years old to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, where they were supposedly going to start working.

The case occurred during a surveillance patrol, when agents observed a young man waiting outside a convenience store and decided to approach him; he explained that he was waiting for a bus that would take him to the border city for work reasons.

Minutes later, a passenger bus arrived to pick him up, and the driver’s behavior raised suspicions among the officers, who decided to review the circumstances of the transfer and interview the passengers separately.

The intervention opened an investigation into a possible recruitment scheme through job offers, although state authorities later clarified that they did not find enough evidence to establish that the passengers were linked to or recruited by a criminal organization.

Young People Were Traveling to Nuevo Laredo for a $15,000 Job Offer



The passengers interviewed said they were heading to Nuevo Laredo to work and would receive approximately 15,000 pesos; among them were young people from Aguascalientes and Pinos, Zacatecas, according to information provided by state authorities.

None of them showed signs of having been forced to make the trip, were threatened, or had a missing person report, according to the version of the Secretariat of Public Security of Aguascalientes released after the case became known.

Journalistic reports indicated that the driver’s phone allegedly contained conversations related to a possible recruiter for a criminal group; however, the state corporation did not confirm that the young people had declared belonging to or being hired by that organization.