Police Intercept Bus Carrying Young People After Detecting Suspicious Job Offer
Posted on09/28/26 at 10:12
- They promised a salary of $15,000
- Young people were traveling to Nuevo Laredo
- Police intercepted the bus
A job offer with a salary of 15,000 pesos raised alarms in Aguascalientes after state police intercepted a bus carrying a group of young people between 20 and 25 years old to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, where they were supposedly going to start working.
The case occurred during a surveillance patrol, when agents observed a young man waiting outside a convenience store and decided to approach him; he explained that he was waiting for a bus that would take him to the border city for work reasons.
Minutes later, a passenger bus arrived to pick him up, and the driver’s behavior raised suspicions among the officers, who decided to review the circumstances of the transfer and interview the passengers separately.
The intervention opened an investigation into a possible recruitment scheme through job offers, although state authorities later clarified that they did not find enough evidence to establish that the passengers were linked to or recruited by a criminal organization.
Young People Were Traveling to Nuevo Laredo for a $15,000 Job Offer
The passengers interviewed said they were heading to Nuevo Laredo to work and would receive approximately 15,000 pesos; among them were young people from Aguascalientes and Pinos, Zacatecas, according to information provided by state authorities.
None of them showed signs of having been forced to make the trip, were threatened, or had a missing person report, according to the version of the Secretariat of Public Security of Aguascalientes released after the case became known.
Journalistic reports indicated that the driver’s phone allegedly contained conversations related to a possible recruiter for a criminal group; however, the state corporation did not confirm that the young people had declared belonging to or being hired by that organization.
The driver was detained after assaulting the police during the intervention, while the young people were taken into protective custody and later transferred back to their places of origin, preventing them from continuing their trip to Tamaulipas.
False Job Offers Put Authorities on Alert
The incident prompted a warning from municipal authorities in Aguascalientes, who asked young people to carefully verify the identity and legal existence of companies before accepting jobs that involve traveling outside the state.
The main warning sign appears when a proposal promises attractive salaries but offers few details about functions, employer, workplace address, or hiring conditions, especially when the transfer is organized by unknown individuals.
The case also highlights the risk of drawing conclusions before investigations are completed: although there are versions that link the transfer to organized crime, state authorities pointed out that there was no sufficient evidence to confirm that hypothesis.
Before accepting a proposal far from home, interested individuals can research the company, request a contract and verifiable address, share travel data with family members, and distrust when the supposed employer avoids explaining clearly what activities they will have to perform.
SOURCES: 𝙽𝚘𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚜 𝚃𝚎𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚕𝚊