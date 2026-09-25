Amnesty International ICE Report Alleges Widespread Abuses During Immigration Operations

A 130-page investigation examines the actions of ICE, CBP, and other federal agencies in four metropolitan areas during immigration operations carried out in 2025 and 2026.

Amnesty International alleges widespread human rights violations during federal immigration operations in Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New Orleans, and Washington, D.C., during 2025 and 2026.

Why it matters: The organization argues that the cases it documented reflect broader patterns rather than isolated incidents and is calling for major changes to the U.S. immigration enforcement system.

154 Interviews and More Than 30 Pieces of Audiovisual Evidence

The 130-page report was compiled after 154 interviews and the analysis of more than 30 pieces of audiovisual evidence, according to EFE.

The investigation examined the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and other federal agencies.

🇺🇸⚖️ Amnesty International denounced an alleged pattern of human rights violations during immigration operations by U.S. authorities and called for the elimination of ICE. 📋 The organization collected over 150 testimonies between March and June in Chicago, New Orleans,… pic.twitter.com/5JwmbFkUTW — El Nacional (@ElNacionalWeb) September 25, 2026

The fact: Amnesty examined operations in four metropolitan areas with different political, legal, and community contexts.