Trump Announces $100 Billion Venezuela Oil Deal: Could Gas Prices Fall?

Trump announces historic oil agreement

Promises $100 billion in investment

Gas prices could drop in the future

Donald Trump announced on Friday a oil agreement with Venezuela that, according to his administration, will allow the United States to expand its access to Venezuelan oil reserves in a historic manner.

The president stated that the operation will guarantee majority US control over more than 65 billion barrels of proven reserves, a figure that would have enormous energy implications.

Trump maintained that the agreement will allow the US to more than double its oil reserves and significantly increase the supply available to the North American market.

The White House is also presenting the operation as a bet to reduce gas prices in the long term, although the announcement does not specify how much prices could drop or when it would happen.

Oil agreement promises $100 billion in investment

🔴 BREAKING | Donald Trump announces an agreement with Venezuela to take control of part of its oil sector The President of the United States ensures that the pact «doubles US oil reserves» 🖋️ @Macchinetta | @MariaMartinDhttps://t.co/9TUb5qlAfC pic.twitter.com/veL0FlGfsq — EL PAÍS México (@elpaismexico) August 28, 2026

The agreement was negotiated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other US officials in coordination with the Venezuelan interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez.

Rubio ensured that the new energy relationship could mobilize around $100 billion in private investment and generate thousands of jobs while contributing to the reconstruction of Venezuela’s deteriorated oil industry.

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For Washington, the strategic goal goes beyond increasing reserves: it seeks to secure a stable source of low-cost oil within the Western Hemisphere.

The magnitude of the project will now depend on how private companies participate, the investment conditions, and Venezuela’s ability to progressively increase its oil production.