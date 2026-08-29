Trump Says Poll Shows Him Outpacing Lincoln in Popularity

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that polls are showing he is “six times more popular” than Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, or any other U.S. president.

Why it matters: The poll cited by the president reflects his enormous influence within the Republican Party, but does not allow us to conclude that he is the most popular president among all Americans.

Trump’s Popularity Surpasses Lincoln in Poll

After a poll of his own party: Trump says he is “six times more popular than Lincoln and Washington” https://t.co/lpoAfMqPe2 — CNN Chile (@CNNChile) August 29, 2026

The statement came after Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, presented the results of a poll conducted jointly by CNN and SSRS.

The study, conducted in May among over 1,200 adults identified as Republicans, asked which U.S. president they admired most.

In numbers: Trump received 53%, Ronald Reagan 18%, Abraham Lincoln 8%, and George Washington 5%.

The results placed Trump far above other historical figures among the Republicans who participated in the poll.