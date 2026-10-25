President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday, October 23, 2026, reordering the tariffs on Canada of 50%, removing some products from the list and adding others, without changing the overall impact, according to a U.S. official quoted by the press.

Certain plywood sheets, some paper products, certain machinery and refrigeration equipment, and certain packaging boxes and crates are removed from the tariff list.

Certain valves, carpets, and waste products are added; according to the proclamation cited by El Financiero, categories of canoes and coffins are also included.

The changes take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2026, just days before the November 3 elections.

The significance of this adjustment lies in its redistribution of the financial burden; it alters who pays more and who receives relief without changing the overall tariff weight. Additionally, this adjustment benefits Republican Senator Susan Collins, who is among the lawmakers most vulnerable to losing her seat. Therefore, this measure carries both political and economic implications.

What Changes in the 50% Tariff List

The proclamation was issued under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and modifies Proclamation 11048, which set an additional 50% tariff on certain Canadian products. That rule was announced on July 20, 2026, and was modified on September 8, 2026. These tariffs apply even if the product complies with the rules of the USMCA and are in addition to those under Section 232.

Removed from Tariff Added to Tariff Certain plywood sheets Certain valves Some paper products Carpets Certain machinery and refrigeration equipment Waste products and others Certain packaging boxes and crates Categories of canoes — Categories of coffins

The arrangement of the rows does not imply that one product replaces another in particular.

Key Point Data Tariff 50% additional, Section 338 Base Proclamation 11048, July 20, 2026 Modifications September 8 and October 23, 2026 Effective Date October 30, 2026 USMCA Applies? No, charged equally Overall Impact No changes, according to an official

The White House Version and the Background with Canada

White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said the president is acting «in response to Canada’s continued discrimination and additional retaliation against U.S. trade, to protect U.S. farmers, manufacturers, and workers.»