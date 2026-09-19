Trump Bans CNN, Politico and MSNOW from White House Over «Fake News»
Posted on09/19/26 at 09:56
President Trump announced that the ban takes effect immediately and warned that it could be expanded to other media outlets, as questions arise about its application and potential legal challenges.
President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will ban CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House, accusing them of spreading «fake news».
Why it matters: The decision directly affects journalists’ access to the Presidency and could open up another dispute over press freedom and the First Amendment.
Trump Prohibits Three Media Outlets from White House Access
President Trump said Friday that he is banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, the latest move by his administration to target media outlets over their reporting.
The president, who posted the announcement on Truth Social, also threatened that he would take action… pic.twitter.com/xoWUzv2Mt7
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2026
Trump communicated the decision through Truth Social and claimed that the three organizations constantly publish false information about his administration.
«The media should not be able to write or spread constant fiction and lies when covering the President of the United States,» Trump wrote, according to EFE.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Judge Blocks Trump’s SNAP Sanctions and Protects Aid for Legal Residents
The president also warned that other news organizations could be added to the ban, although he did not identify which ones would be next or explain what specific coverage motivated the ban.
The fact: The measure affects CNN, MSNOW — formerly MSNBC — and Politico, three organizations with journalists who regularly cover the White House.
EFE reported that the announcement surprised the presidential press room, where journalists from the affected media outlets were still working on Friday.
The Real Scope of the Ban Still Raises Questions
Although Trump declared that the ban would take effect «immediately», it was initially unclear how it would be applied in all areas of the White House.
Adweek reported that CNN and MSNOW journalists continued to report from the White House after the presidential announcement.
Trump also did not publicly present specific examples of the information he considers false when announcing the measure against the three organizations.
The limit: The presidential announcement establishes the ban, but its practical implementation and the exact scope of the restrictions can still evolve.
CBS News noted that the decision could provoke new legal challenges, especially given the precedents related to journalists’ access to presidential spaces.
The Conflict with AP Set a Judicial Precedent
«I don’t want them in my office. I don’t want them here,» President Trump echoed his media outlet ban aimed at CNN, MS NOW and Politico that he issued Friday while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.
The president barred the outlets from reporting at the White House… pic.twitter.com/nkFmUG8Dot
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2026
The dispute recalls the restrictions previously imposed on Associated Press after the agency maintained the name «Gulf of Mexico» instead of adopting «Gulf of America».
AP took the case to court, alleging a violation of the First Amendment, which protects, among other rights, press freedom.
A federal judge ordered in April 2025 that part of AP’s access be restored, although a subsequent appeals court later allowed certain restrictions in more limited spaces.
What’s next: Attention will be focused on how the White House applies the new ban and whether CNN, MSNOW, or Politico appeal to the courts.
The announcement thus expands the dispute between Trump and media outlets critical of his administration, but the definitive scope of the ban will depend on how it is executed and any potential judicial response.
Sources: Efe, CBS News.