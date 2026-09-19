Trump Bans CNN, Politico and MSNOW from White House Over «Fake News»

President Trump announced that the ban takes effect immediately and warned that it could be expanded to other media outlets, as questions arise about its application and potential legal challenges.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will ban CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House, accusing them of spreading «fake news».

Why it matters: The decision directly affects journalists’ access to the Presidency and could open up another dispute over press freedom and the First Amendment.

Trump Prohibits Three Media Outlets from White House Access

President Trump said Friday that he is banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, the latest move by his administration to target media outlets over their reporting. The president, who posted the announcement on Truth Social, also threatened that he would take action… pic.twitter.com/xoWUzv2Mt7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2026

Trump communicated the decision through Truth Social and claimed that the three organizations constantly publish false information about his administration.

«The media should not be able to write or spread constant fiction and lies when covering the President of the United States,» Trump wrote, according to EFE.

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The president also warned that other news organizations could be added to the ban, although he did not identify which ones would be next or explain what specific coverage motivated the ban.

The fact: The measure affects CNN, MSNOW — formerly MSNBC — and Politico, three organizations with journalists who regularly cover the White House.

EFE reported that the announcement surprised the presidential press room, where journalists from the affected media outlets were still working on Friday.