A new survey has the candidates for the Texas Senate seat, Ken Paxton and James Talarico, in a dead heat. At the same time, Republican Greg Abbott maintains a narrow lead in the gubernatorial contest.

A poll by UMass Lowell and YouGov, released on October 8, shows a tie between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico. The Texas Senate race remains competitive just days before early voting begins, despite recent advantages for Democrats.

Texas Senate Poll 2026: Paxton Tied

🚨BREAKING: “Poll conducted pre-funding surge and pre-Labor Day — Texas is a RED STATE and hopefully more than enough voters come home for Republicans over the next 7 weeks!” NEW AARP POLL SHOWS TIGHT RACES FOR TEXAS SENATE AND GOVERNOR AS ELECTION DAY APPROACHES! https://t.co/m4Vv7xTPPf — Wake Up Patriot 🇺🇸 (@WakeUpPatriott) October 8, 2026

The poll puts both candidates at 45% of voting intention, while 7% of participants have not yet decided who to support.

The research consulted 850 likely voters between September 18 and 28, with an adjusted margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.

ATTENTION: Early voting will begin on October 19, just 11 days after the poll was released.

The tie contrasts with other recent polls that placed Talarico ahead of Paxton, some with differences above the margin of error.

However, a single poll does not demonstrate a sustained change in electoral preferences nor allow anticipation of who will win in November.