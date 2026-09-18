Sheinbaum and Trump Push Trade Talks Forward: What’s at Stake for Mexico and U.S. Hispanics

Sheinbaum and Trump make progress

Tariffs remain under negotiation

Hispanics closely watch the agreement

Mexico and the United States are moving closer to a potential trade agreement following a recent conversation between Claudia Sheinbaum and Donald Trump, although several issues remain to be resolved.

The President of Mexico confirmed that she spoke with Trump on Wednesday and described the contact as positive, but warned that there is still no final agreement to announce.

Sheinbaum explained that the conversation focused on trade negotiations and ruled out discussing security, drug trafficking, or other issues that have caused bilateral tensions.

The dialogue is significant given the negotiations over sensitive sectors such as automobiles, steel, and aluminum, which Washington and Mexico have already formally put on the table.

Sheinbaum and Trump Advance US-Mexico Trade Agreement

🇲🇽 Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed a call with Donald Trump to discuss progress on the trade agreement between Mexico and the United States. There is still no definitive agreement; Mexico seeks to reduce tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos. #Sheinbaum #México pic.twitter.com/WEXqV6xkOl — Rotativo de México (@rotativodemex) September 18, 2026

The president assured that her government has held 22 phone conversations with Trump since January 2025, although not all have been publicly reported.

Mexican officials directly involved in the economic and diplomatic relationship participated in the call, as both governments try to resolve pending issues.

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The bilateral conversations in 2026 have included rules of origin, economic security, agriculture, labor issues, and conditions for strategic industries in North America.

Washington and Mexico also agreed to hold a fourth round of bilateral talks in September, after previous negotiations in Mexico and the United States.