Republicans Move Closer to Losing House: 15 Races Shift Toward Democrats

The Cook Political Report changed its assessment of 15 elections in favor of the Democrats. The GOP still has a path to maintain control on November 3.

Republicans face a more difficult path to retaining the House of Representatives: 15 races shifted toward Democrats this Friday, according to the Cook Political Report.

Why it matters: The Republican majority is narrow, and Democrats need a net gain of just three seats to regain control of the House.

Republicans Lose Ground in House Elections

🔴The Republican Party is approaching losing the United States House of Representatives, which it currently controls, in the midterm elections on November 3, according to a poll by the independent electoral bulletin Cook Political Report on Friday.… pic.twitter.com/yRoZibJxLN — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) September 25, 2026

Cook, a non-partisan and independent publication specializing in elections, now considers the Democrats favored in 208 races, compared to 205 for the Republicans.

This does not mean that 208 seats are assured. Cook’s ratings measure competitiveness by considering factors such as candidates, the political composition of districts, and the national environment.

The fact: Cook estimates the most likely scenario as a Democratic gain of between 5 and 15 seats, resulting in between 220 and 230 representatives.