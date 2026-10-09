Newsom signs new police law.

Former ICE agents will face restrictions.

It will take effect in 2027.

California is tightening the requirements for joining its police forces with new legislation that affects former immigration agents with records of serious misconduct.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed law AB 1627, which expands the grounds for disqualification from serving as a peace officer in the state. The measure includes those who participated in federal immigration operations and committed serious offenses, even if they later try to join another police institution.

The legislation does not establish a general ban against former ICE employees, but rather restrictions linked to specific records of misconduct.

California Law Tightens Requirements for Former ICE Agents

Democratic Assemblywoman Anamarie Ávila Farías sponsored AB 1627 to strengthen controls over applicants with prior experience in immigration agencies.

The initiative aims to prevent officials with documented records of abuse from moving between institutions without facing consequences for their conduct.

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The new provisions cover activities related to the investigation and enforcement of federal immigration laws, both civil and criminal. They also include actions related to the entry, re-entry, stay, and employment of foreigners in U.S. territory.