Newsom Signs Controversial California Law: Former ICE Agents May Be Barred from Police Force
Posted on 10/09/26 at 11:05
- Newsom signs new police law.
- Former ICE agents will face restrictions.
- It will take effect in 2027.
California is tightening the requirements for joining its police forces with new legislation that affects former immigration agents with records of serious misconduct.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed law AB 1627, which expands the grounds for disqualification from serving as a peace officer in the state. The measure includes those who participated in federal immigration operations and committed serious offenses, even if they later try to join another police institution.
The legislation does not establish a general ban against former ICE employees, but rather restrictions linked to specific records of misconduct.
California Law Tightens Requirements for Former ICE Agents
Democratic Assemblywoman Anamarie Ávila Farías sponsored AB 1627 to strengthen controls over applicants with prior experience in immigration agencies.
The initiative aims to prevent officials with documented records of abuse from moving between institutions without facing consequences for their conduct.
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The new provisions cover activities related to the investigation and enforcement of federal immigration laws, both civil and criminal. They also include actions related to the entry, re-entry, stay, and employment of foreigners in U.S. territory.
What Records Will Prevent Someone from Becoming a Police Officer in California?
One of the disqualification criteria includes being listed in the National Decertification Index, a registry used to identify revocations of police certifications.
The legislation also considers other designated federal records that document sanctions related to serious offenses committed by police officers.
Additionally, it allows for the evaluation of conduct that would have justified a revocation of credentials in California, even when it occurred during federal immigration operations.
This means that having worked for ICE does not, in itself, constitute an automatic reason for exclusion from the state police forces.
How Will California Review the Records of Immigration Agents?
The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, known as POST, maintains responsibilities over certifications and disciplinary procedures.
The agency will be able to apply the corresponding legal criteria when evaluating records and determining whether an applicant meets the required conditions.
The regulations maintain the mechanisms for exchanging information with the state Department of Justice about the criminal records of officers and former officers.
These checks aim to identify potential impediments before a person with a serious disciplinary record obtains a new police accreditation.
When Will California Law AB 1627 Take Effect?
Newsom signed the legislation on September 29, 2026, as part of a set of measures related to oversight and institutional responsibilities.
The law is set to take effect on January 1, 2027, according to the general calendar applicable to state ordinary laws.
The governor defended the initiative as part of his efforts to strengthen transparency in actions related to immigration control.
Ávila Farías argued that public safety requires reviewing the records of those who aspire to carry a badge, regardless of their previous agency.
What Residents and Police Applicants Should Know
– Why it matters: California is expanding its controls over records of serious misconduct in the hiring of officers.
– The fact: AB 1627 affects former immigration agents, but does not establish an automatic exclusion for working for ICE.
– The process: POST will apply the legal certification requirements and corresponding background check mechanisms.
– What they can do: Applicants can consult POST’s requirements and verify possible disciplinary records before applying for certification.
Sources: La Nación.