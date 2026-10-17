With an approval rating near 37%, Donald Trump faces crucial elections. A small group of districts and states could change the political balance in Washington.

The November 3 midterm elections will determine which party will control the US Congress during the last two years of Donald Trump’s term.

– Why it matters: A Democratic victory in either chamber could limit the Republican legislative agenda and increase oversight of the White House.

Trump Heads into Midterm Elections with 37% Approval Rating

Where the US midterm elections will be won and lost https://t.co/d259xepMM6 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 13, 2026

The president faces a decline in popularity that coincides with the preparation of legislative elections, according to data from Silver Bulletin.

Trump began his second term with an approval rating above 50%, but the indicator quickly dropped to around 40%.

After the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which began in late February, his approval rating fell below that level.

– The fact: The cited measurement puts his approval rating at around 37%, compared to 43% at a similar point in his first term.

History offers important precedents, although it does not determine the results of November.

Since 1934, the presidential party has lost an average of 27 seats in the House during midterm elections.