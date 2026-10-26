Illinois Governor Election 2026: Pritzker, Bailey and Corbett on Key Issues
Posted on 10/26/26 at 17:00
The Illinois governor election 2026 will take place Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with three candidates on the general election ballot: Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker, Republican Darren Bailey and independent Collin Corbett. The primary elections were held March 17, 2026. This guide examines the candidates, their documented positions on issues affecting Illinois residents, including Latino communities, and the information voters need before heading to the polls.
Why the Illinois Governor Election 2026 Matters to Latino Voters
According to the Pew Research Center, Hispanic voters account for 14.0% of Illinois’ eligible electorate, based on data from the 2024 American Community Survey. The Latino Policy Forum estimates that approximately 1.2 million Latinos are eligible to vote in Illinois, representing 13.3% of the electorate and a 56% increase since 2012. About 59% live in Cook County. Latinos also represent the majority of eligible voters in Cicero (80%) and Berwyn (53%).
Voter registration is another important factor. According to the Latino Policy Forum, only 54.5% of eligible Latino voters were registered in 2024. Immigration enforcement in the Chicago area, property taxes, and utility costs are among the issues affecting many Illinois families.
A national Pew Research Center survey conducted from September 28 to October 4, 2026, among 774 registered Latino voters found that 69% considered the future of democracy a key voting issue, while 64% identified immigration as crucial to their decisions. The economy remained the leading concern. These findings reflect Latino voters nationwide and should not be interpreted as Illinois-specific results.
Who Is Running for Illinois Governor in the 2026 Election?
- JB Pritzker (Democrat): Illinois governor since 2019, Pritzker is seeking a third term. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he is attempting to become the first Illinois governor elected to a third term since 1982. His running mate is Christian Mitchell.
- Darren Bailey (Republican): A farmer and former state senator from Xenia in southern Illinois, Bailey is challenging Pritzker for a second time. His running mate, Aaron Del Mar, is chair of the Cook County Republican Party.
- Collin Corbett (Independent): A political strategist and former Republican who left the party, Corbett presents himself as a moderate alternative to the two major-party candidates. His running mate is Carolyn Schofield.
Illinois Governor Election 2026 Polls: What the Surveys Show
- ActiVote (October 2–22, 2026): Pritzker received 58.7% support compared with Bailey’s 41.3% among 400 likely voters. The survey reported an expected margin of error of ±4.9 percentage points and did not include Corbett. Among Latino respondents, Pritzker received 82% and Bailey 18%, although the pollster cautioned that smaller demographic groups have substantially higher levels of sampling uncertainty.
- Public Policy Polling, commissioned by Chicago News Weekly (September 30–October 1, 2026): Among 569 Illinois voters, Pritzker received 54%, Bailey 34%, Corbett 6% and undecided voters accounted for another 6%. MultiState noted questions about the publication’s advertising relationships, including apparent advertising from Pritzker’s campaign. The campaign denied involvement in commissioning or conducting the poll.
Polls measure voter preferences during a particular period. Their results are not final election outcomes, and different survey methods and candidate selections can produce different findings.
Latest Developments in the Illinois Governor Campaign
On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Pritzker and Bailey participated in their only scheduled gubernatorial debate at WTTW’s studios in Chicago. Corbett was excluded because he did not meet the polling threshold, according to MultiState. Capitol News Illinois reported that the two major-party candidates clashed over education, taxes, public safety and President Donald Trump.
Campaign finance reports also reveal a substantial spending difference. According to MultiState’s October 19 analysis, Pritzker spent approximately $23.8 million between July and September, compared with about $941,000 spent by Bailey’s committee. Pritzker entered October with approximately $44.4 million available, while Bailey had around $482,000.
On October 5, former Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin endorsed Pritzker, according to Axios. Bailey’s running mate, Aaron Del Mar, criticized the endorsement, describing Durkin’s position as «surrender disguised as leadership.»
Where the Illinois Governor Candidates Stand on Key Issues
Immigration
- Pritzker: Illinois has enacted measures limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, including restrictions on using local jails as ICE detention facilities. The sources reviewed for this guide do not specify the law numbers or signing dates for those measures. According to The Washington Post, Pritzker signed legislation on December 9, 2025, restricting immigration arrests in state courthouses and allowing legal action against immigration agents under certain circumstances. In a Bloomberg interview in early 2025, he supported removing people convicted of violent crimes while distinguishing them from immigrants who follow the law and contribute to the economy. He has opposed aspects of federal ICE operations in Illinois. In January 2026, he compared federal enforcement in Minnesota with Operation Midway Blitz in Illinois during fall 2025. During the October debate, according to CBS News Chicago, he criticized Bailey for not speaking out against federal immigration actions.
- Bailey: The sources reviewed do not identify specific immigration-related legislative votes by Bailey. In March 2026, he told WTTW that federal agents should not have to conduct immigration enforcement operations in Cook County, blaming Pritzker’s policies for ICE’s presence in Chicago and arguing that state and local police should arrest dangerous offenders. In January, he defended federal enforcement when states do not cooperate with immigration authorities. Axios reports that Bailey supports closer cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. During the debate, Bailey acknowledged that mistakes had occurred but accused Pritzker of encouraging confrontation and division.
- Corbett: The sources reviewed do not establish a specific immigration policy position from Corbett.
Cost of Living
- Pritzker: According to WTTW, Pritzker’s fiscal year 2026 budget exceeded $55 billion, making it the largest state budget in Illinois history at the time, and included approximately $700 million in new revenue measures. Axios reports that Pritzker defends his fiscal record. The sources reviewed do not provide a specific response from him to every criticism Bailey has raised about taxes and affordability.
- Bailey: According to Opinions and Ratings, Bailey has emphasized affordability, including property taxes, utility bills, education costs and public safety. Axios reports that he supports reducing state spending. Bailey and Del Mar argue that Pritzker’s administration has made Illinois less affordable. The sources reviewed do not identify specific legislative votes, with bill numbers and dates, supporting each of these proposals.
- Corbett: The reviewed sources do not provide a detailed cost-of-living proposal from Corbett.
Civil Rights and Social Policies
- Pritzker: According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Pritzker signed Illinois’ assault weapons ban and legislation strengthening protections for abortion access. The sources reviewed here do not provide the specific law numbers or signing dates. His campaign highlights abortion rights, gun regulations, clean energy policies and opposition to several Trump administration initiatives.
- Bailey: The sources reviewed do not provide a comprehensive account of Bailey’s positions or legislative voting record on these issues. In a campaign video endorsing Pritzker, former Republican leader Jim Durkin criticized Bailey’s approach to inclusion, an assessment that represents Durkin’s political opinion rather than a documented policy finding. Del Mar publicly rejected Durkin’s endorsement.
- Corbett: The reviewed sources do not establish detailed positions on these issues.
Healthcare
- Pritzker: According to The Loyola Phoenix, citing a spokesperson for his campaign, Pritzker has supported measures to limit insulin costs. The article also mentions Medicaid, but the available excerpt does not establish the precise policy being discussed.
- Bailey: No detailed healthcare proposal from Bailey was identified in the sources reviewed for this guide.
- Corbett: No detailed healthcare proposal from Corbett was identified in the reviewed sources.
Crime and Corruption
- Pritzker: During the October debate, Pritzker defended Illinois’ elimination of cash bail under the SAFE-T Act, arguing that judges and prosecutors should determine whether someone may safely be released before trial rather than making release depend on the ability to pay. The reviewed sources do not establish specific corruption findings against him.
- Bailey: According to Opinions and Ratings, Bailey supports repealing the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bail in Illinois. Axios also reports that he favors tougher criminal justice policies. Bailey and Del Mar have criticized Pritzker’s record on public safety and have raised allegations of corruption, although the reviewed reporting does not substantiate specific corruption claims.
- Corbett: The reviewed sources do not establish detailed positions from Corbett on criminal justice or corruption.
How to Vote in the Illinois Governor Election 2026
- Voter registration: The regular online registration deadline was October 18, while the mail registration deadline was October 6. Eligible residents can still use Illinois’ grace-period registration process through Election Day, November 3, at participating election offices and designated voting locations. Voters registering during this period must also cast their ballots through the grace-period voting process.
- Voting by mail: Applications for mail ballots to be sent to voters must reach local election authorities by Thursday, October 29, 2026. Completed ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by November 17 to be counted, subject to applicable election rules.
- Early voting: Early voting began September 24 and continues through Monday, November 2, at participating locations. According to Illinois Policy’s election calendar, expanded early voting in Cook County was scheduled to begin October 19. Voters should confirm locations and hours with their local election authorities.
- Election Day: Polls will be open Tuesday, November 3, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time across Illinois. Eligible voters already in line at 7 p.m. must be allowed to vote.
- Get informed: Compare the candidates’ documented positions and review voter guides from WBEZ, Illinois Policy and the Illinois State Board of Elections before casting your ballot.
Sources: Chicago Sun-Times (guide); Chicago Sun-Times (October 13); CBS News Chicago; Bloomberg via Yahoo News (early 2025); The Washington Post (December 9, 2025); Yahoo News (January 2026); WTTW; Axios Chicago; The Loyola Phoenix; Opinions and Ratings; Capitol News Illinois; NPR Illinois; ActiVote; Chicago News Weekly; MultiState; Illinois Policy; mytimetovote.com; WBEZ; Our Quad Cities; Pew Research Center (electorate); Pew Research Center (Latino voters); Latino Policy Forum