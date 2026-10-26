The Illinois governor election 2026 will take place Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with three candidates on the general election ballot: Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker, Republican Darren Bailey and independent Collin Corbett. The primary elections were held March 17, 2026. This guide examines the candidates, their documented positions on issues affecting Illinois residents, including Latino communities, and the information voters need before heading to the polls.

Why the Illinois Governor Election 2026 Matters to Latino Voters

According to the Pew Research Center, Hispanic voters account for 14.0% of Illinois’ eligible electorate, based on data from the 2024 American Community Survey. The Latino Policy Forum estimates that approximately 1.2 million Latinos are eligible to vote in Illinois, representing 13.3% of the electorate and a 56% increase since 2012. About 59% live in Cook County. Latinos also represent the majority of eligible voters in Cicero (80%) and Berwyn (53%).

Voter registration is another important factor. According to the Latino Policy Forum, only 54.5% of eligible Latino voters were registered in 2024. Immigration enforcement in the Chicago area, property taxes, and utility costs are among the issues affecting many Illinois families.

A national Pew Research Center survey conducted from September 28 to October 4, 2026, among 774 registered Latino voters found that 69% considered the future of democracy a key voting issue, while 64% identified immigration as crucial to their decisions. The economy remained the leading concern. These findings reflect Latino voters nationwide and should not be interpreted as Illinois-specific results.

Who Is Running for Illinois Governor in the 2026 Election?

JB Pritzker (Democrat): Illinois governor since 2019, Pritzker is seeking a third term. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he is attempting to become the first Illinois governor elected to a third term since 1982. His running mate is Christian Mitchell.

Illinois governor since 2019, Pritzker is seeking a third term. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he is attempting to become the first Illinois governor elected to a third term since 1982. His running mate is Christian Mitchell. Darren Bailey (Republican): A farmer and former state senator from Xenia in southern Illinois, Bailey is challenging Pritzker for a second time. His running mate, Aaron Del Mar, is chair of the Cook County Republican Party.

A farmer and former state senator from Xenia in southern Illinois, Bailey is challenging Pritzker for a second time. His running mate, Aaron Del Mar, is chair of the Cook County Republican Party. Collin Corbett (Independent): A political strategist and former Republican who left the party, Corbett presents himself as a moderate alternative to the two major-party candidates. His running mate is Carolyn Schofield.

Illinois Governor Election 2026 Polls: What the Surveys Show

ActiVote (October 2–22, 2026): Pritzker received 58.7% support compared with Bailey’s 41.3% among 400 likely voters. The survey reported an expected margin of error of ±4.9 percentage points and did not include Corbett. Among Latino respondents, Pritzker received 82% and Bailey 18%, although the pollster cautioned that smaller demographic groups have substantially higher levels of sampling uncertainty.

Pritzker received 58.7% support compared with Bailey’s 41.3% among 400 likely voters. The survey reported an expected margin of error of ±4.9 percentage points and did not include Corbett. Among Latino respondents, Pritzker received 82% and Bailey 18%, although the pollster cautioned that smaller demographic groups have substantially higher levels of sampling uncertainty. Public Policy Polling, commissioned by Chicago News Weekly (September 30–October 1, 2026): Among 569 Illinois voters, Pritzker received 54%, Bailey 34%, Corbett 6% and undecided voters accounted for another 6%. MultiState noted questions about the publication’s advertising relationships, including apparent advertising from Pritzker’s campaign. The campaign denied involvement in commissioning or conducting the poll.

Polls measure voter preferences during a particular period. Their results are not final election outcomes, and different survey methods and candidate selections can produce different findings.