Mexico Deploys 800 Troops and Anti-Drone Technology to US Border

NMexico deploys 800 troops

Drones monitor border patrols

Equipment jams aerial signals

Mexico has reinforced its border with the United States with 800 troops and technology capable of jamming drones, in response to the use of these devices by migrant traffickers.

The deployment is part of Operation Águila Alta, coordinated with US authorities in the border area between Tijuana and San Diego, California.

The Ministry of National Defense reported that the operation is concentrated around Mesa de Otay, one of the main points of contact between the two countries.

According to the Mexican government, the detected drones are commercial and would be used to locate patrols and facilitate the irregular crossing of people.

Mexico Activates Anti-Drone Operation on the Border

MEXICAN TROOPS DEPLOY 800 PERSONNEL ON THE BORDER An operation aims to stop the use of drones by migrant traffickers. Learn more about this measure and its impact on the region.https://t.co/pAh7Kcc9h1 pic.twitter.com/7Ka5SaWdXT — 🔴 CÍRCULO ROJO (@NotaCirculoRojo) September 11, 2026

Why it matters: Aerial surveillance adds another layer of complexity to a border where Mexico and the United States already maintain extensive security deployments and migration controls.