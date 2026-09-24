Eight Suicide Attempts Rock USS Abraham Lincoln Group After Over 300 Days Deployed
Posted on09/24/26 at 17:20
- Eight suicide attempts
- Over 300 days
- Congress demands answers
Eighth sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its prolonged deployment, confirmed Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.
The figure encompasses personnel from the aircraft carrier, its air wing, escort destroyers, and other units within the group, which comprises between 6,000 and 7,000 military personnel.
Cao informed Congress that no group members died by suicide during the deployment, which began in late November 2025.
The Lincoln has already surpassed 300 days deployed and is heading towards San Diego, although it may still remain at sea for approximately two more weeks.
USS Abraham Lincoln: Months of Operations and Pressure on Sailors
The Navy revealed that eight sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its Middle East deployment. https://t.co/3TM3UgYlWZ pic.twitter.com/kSa47KgzHs
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 23, 2026
The revelation appeared in a written response from Cao to Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who had requested information about the crew’s mental health and morale.
The group operated for months with approximately half a dozen vessels and participated in combat operations against Iran, according to information provided to Congress.
One incident occurred in August, when a sailor from the air wing fell overboard and was quickly rescued and treated by medical personnel.
Cao also confirmed that another sailor attempted to jump into the water in March, but his comrades stopped him, and he subsequently received medical attention.
Carrier’s Conditions Under Congressional Scrutiny
Eight US Navy personnel assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during a period that included when the ships undertook combat operations against Iran and the carrier set a modern record for its time at sea, according to a letter from the… pic.twitter.com/RvKvjAzK5g
— CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2026
Prior to the revelation of eight attempts, Democratic lawmakers had already demanded answers regarding reports of water and food shortages, as well as infrastructure issues.
A letter from senators in August cited complaints about broken pipes, supply problems, and mental health crises during the exceptionally prolonged deployment.
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Gillibrand also called for hearings to examine the conditions of deployed military personnel and the physical and emotional impact of extended operations in the Middle East.
The Navy deployed mental health resources on the Lincoln, including a psychologist, clinical social worker, behavioral health technicians, prevention counselor, and five chaplains.
Eight Attempts Spark Debate on Mental Health in Prolonged Deployments
Although a military official consulted by CNN described eight attempts as a high figure for a deployment, there is a statistical context that is crucial for interpreting the data.
CNN calculated that the rate within the group was approximately consistent with that recorded among the entire active U.S. Navy force in 2024.
That year, 356 suicide attempts were documented among approximately 337,000 active sailors, according to Pentagon data cited by the network.
The Lincoln figure now puts the well-being of crews and the consequences of exceptionally long deployments back under Congressional scrutiny.
Sources: USA Today, CNN.