Eight Suicide Attempts Rock USS Abraham Lincoln Group After Over 300 Days Deployed

Eight suicide attempts

Over 300 days

Congress demands answers

Eighth sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its prolonged deployment, confirmed Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.

The figure encompasses personnel from the aircraft carrier, its air wing, escort destroyers, and other units within the group, which comprises between 6,000 and 7,000 military personnel.

Cao informed Congress that no group members died by suicide during the deployment, which began in late November 2025.

The Lincoln has already surpassed 300 days deployed and is heading towards San Diego, although it may still remain at sea for approximately two more weeks.

USS Abraham Lincoln: Months of Operations and Pressure on Sailors

The Navy revealed that eight sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its Middle East deployment. https://t.co/3TM3UgYlWZ pic.twitter.com/kSa47KgzHs — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 23, 2026

The revelation appeared in a written response from Cao to Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who had requested information about the crew’s mental health and morale.

The group operated for months with approximately half a dozen vessels and participated in combat operations against Iran, according to information provided to Congress.

One incident occurred in August, when a sailor from the air wing fell overboard and was quickly rescued and treated by medical personnel.

Cao also confirmed that another sailor attempted to jump into the water in March, but his comrades stopped him, and he subsequently received medical attention.