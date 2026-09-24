India Accelerates Trade Agreements with Mexico and Canada as Trump Tariffs Reshape Trade

India accelerates trade negotiations

Mexico seeks new markets

December will be a key date

India is stepping up its trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada as the three economies seek to diversify markets amid trade tensions with the United States.

New Delhi and Ottawa are preparing for a new round of talks on October 5, after concluding the fourth round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Canada and India aim to complete negotiations before the end of 2026, a commitment that both governments formally established in March.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted this week that the conversations are making progress and that Narendra Modi could visit Canada around the G20 summit in December.

India Accelerates Agreements with Mexico and Canada Amid Tariffs

¿Y Trump? 🇲🇽 Mexico and India are preparing formal trade negotiations to expand their exchange and diversify markets amid US tariffs and trade policies https://t.co/VB754iCxic pic.twitter.com/oX2x9HDS0n — El Financiero (@ElFinanciero_Mx) September 23, 2026

Mexico and India are moving forward on a different track: New Delhi is seeking a limited preferential trade agreement, initially focusing on a reduced group of products.