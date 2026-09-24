India Accelerates Trade Agreements with Mexico and Canada as Trump Tariffs Reshape Trade
Posted on09/24/26 at 08:13
- India accelerates trade negotiations
- Mexico seeks new markets
- December will be a key date
India is stepping up its trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada as the three economies seek to diversify markets amid trade tensions with the United States.
New Delhi and Ottawa are preparing for a new round of talks on October 5, after concluding the fourth round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
Canada and India aim to complete negotiations before the end of 2026, a commitment that both governments formally established in March.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted this week that the conversations are making progress and that Narendra Modi could visit Canada around the G20 summit in December.
India Accelerates Agreements with Mexico and Canada Amid Tariffs
¿Y Trump? 🇲🇽 Mexico and India are preparing formal trade negotiations to expand their exchange and diversify markets amid US tariffs and trade policies
https://t.co/VB754iCxic pic.twitter.com/oX2x9HDS0n
— El Financiero (@ElFinanciero_Mx) September 23, 2026
Mexico and India are moving forward on a different track: New Delhi is seeking a limited preferential trade agreement, initially focusing on a reduced group of products.
Mexico’s Ministry of Economy is analyzing the possibility of an agreement, although the conversations have not yet resulted in a definitive proposal, according to available information.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Delcy reaches out to Trump, María Corina fails to reach Venezuela: what happened with the transition?
For Mexico, one of the objectives would be to expand access to the large Indian market for products such as tequila, fruits, and automotive components.
India, meanwhile, aims to reduce Mexican barriers that affect goods such as cars, auto parts, and steel, sensitive sectors for both economies.
Why Does This Commercial Approach Matter?
✍🏻 Mexico, India, and Canada are seeking new trade partners amid the impact of tariffs and Donald Trump’s policies.https://t.co/vJSWMv4gJC
— Imagen Radio (@Imagen_Mx) September 23, 2026
- Why it matters: Mexico and Canada heavily depend on the US market, so expanding partnerships can reduce risks derived from new trade barriers.
- The fact: India’s bilateral trade with Mexico and Canada reached nearly $8 billion with each country during 2025-2026.
- The process: India and Mexico are seeking to establish the terms of negotiation soon, while New Delhi and Ottawa will resume conversations on October 5.
- What they can do: Exporting companies can follow the negotiations to identify products that could eventually receive better entry conditions in these markets.
The approach comes as Washington’s tariff policies increase pressure on major economies to reduce their exposure to a single market.
India has also intensified its international trade agenda, closing agreements with the UK, Oman, and New Zealand and expanding negotiations with other partners.
December Appears as a Key Date
India is accelerating trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico in search of new partners and in response to Trump’s tariff policy https://t.co/GXmwbIcQl6
— Bloomberg Línea México (@BloombergLineaM) September 23, 2026
Talks between Mexico and India could move towards a conclusion in December, although there is no definitive agreement yet and the terms are still being developed.
In parallel, Canada and India expect to move closer to closing their agreement before the G20 summit, scheduled for mid-December.
For Ottawa, New Delhi, and Mexico City, the move reflects a strategy of trade diversification in an international scenario marked by increased tariff tensions.
The outcome will depend on concessions regarding market access and sensitive sectors, so the next rounds will be decisive in determining the actual scope of the agreements.
Sources: La Nación, El Financiero.