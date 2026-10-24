Trump says the US and Mexico are close to a tariff agreement.

Sheinbaum seeks lower tariffs on automobiles, steel, and aluminum.

High tariffs remain in place as negotiations continue.

The US and Mexico are close to reaching a tariff reduction agreement, according to President Donald Trump, who said Friday, October 23, that his administration is nearing a trade deal with Mexico amid ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

His remarks echo those of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who acknowledged significant progress in the talks but cautioned that several issues remain unresolved.

«We are very close to an agreement with Mexico. It will be a very good agreement, and I hope it will be good for them too,» Trump said, according to the EFE news agency.

What Did Trump Say About the US-Mexico Tariff Agreement?

The US president was responding to questions about Sheinbaum’s recent statements when he expressed confidence that the negotiations were moving toward an agreement that could benefit both countries.

Trump also addressed trade discussions with Canada, another major US trading partner, emphasizing that the Canadian government is working to reach an agreement with Washington.

«And the same with Canada. They are working hard to reach an agreement with us. We have the upper hand,» Trump said.

His latest comments follow remarks he made during a campaign rally in Kansas on Monday, when he predicted a «great» trade agreement with Mexico aimed at reducing the US trade deficit with its southern neighbor.

However, as of the statements reported by EFE, neither government had announced a final agreement or established a date for signing one.