Marco Rubio Meets with Denmark and Greenland on Key Agreement

The US would expand its military presence

Greenland would maintain its sovereignty

The Arctic would gain strategic importance

According to EFE, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met this Monday in New York with representatives from Denmark and Greenland, as the three governments move forward with signing a new security agreement for the strategic Arctic island.

The meeting took place during activities related to the United Nations General Assembly and just days after President Donald Trump announced that Washington had reached an understanding with Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The conversations come after months of diplomatic tension over Trump’s statements about increasing US control over Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging to the Kingdom of Denmark and a strategic piece for the defense of the North Atlantic.

Now, the three parties are seeking to shift the debate towards broader security cooperation, while Denmark insists that responsibility for Arctic defense should be shared within NATO.

The Agreement that Would Expand the US Military Presence

#ENTÉRATE | 🇺🇸 Marco Rubio met with his counterparts from Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and Greenland, Múte Egede, after the announcement of a security agreement regarding Greenland. pic.twitter.com/ymI2ArZoyV — heraldousa (@heraldousa) September 21, 2026



The full terms have not been disclosed, but the pact would allow for a significant expansion of the US military presence in Greenland and restrict the establishment of bases by countries considered adversaries of Washington.

Reuters reported this Monday that the US plans to establish a presence in two additional facilities: Narsarsuaq, a former US Cold War base, and Mestersvig, currently used by the Danish Sirius patrol.