Marco Rubio Meets with Denmark and Greenland on Key Agreement
Posted on09/22/26 at 10:22
- The US would expand its military presence
- Greenland would maintain its sovereignty
- The Arctic would gain strategic importance
According to EFE, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met this Monday in New York with representatives from Denmark and Greenland, as the three governments move forward with signing a new security agreement for the strategic Arctic island.
The meeting took place during activities related to the United Nations General Assembly and just days after President Donald Trump announced that Washington had reached an understanding with Copenhagen and Nuuk.
The conversations come after months of diplomatic tension over Trump’s statements about increasing US control over Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging to the Kingdom of Denmark and a strategic piece for the defense of the North Atlantic.
Now, the three parties are seeking to shift the debate towards broader security cooperation, while Denmark insists that responsibility for Arctic defense should be shared within NATO.
The Agreement that Would Expand the US Military Presence
#ENTÉRATE | 🇺🇸 Marco Rubio met with his counterparts from Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and Greenland, Múte Egede, after the announcement of a security agreement regarding Greenland. pic.twitter.com/ymI2ArZoyV
— heraldousa (@heraldousa) September 21, 2026
The full terms have not been disclosed, but the pact would allow for a significant expansion of the US military presence in Greenland and restrict the establishment of bases by countries considered adversaries of Washington.
Reuters reported this Monday that the US plans to establish a presence in two additional facilities: Narsarsuaq, a former US Cold War base, and Mestersvig, currently used by the Danish Sirius patrol.
Currently, the main US facility in Greenland is the Pituffik space base, which is crucial for missile warning systems, space surveillance, and operations related to the defense of North America.
Washington already has extensive military powers through the defense agreement signed with Denmark in 1951 and later updated, so the new understanding would deepen an existing strategic relationship that has been in place for decades.
Greenland Maintains its Sovereignty Despite the New Pact
According to 20minutos, one of the most politically sensitive points is who will maintain control over the island. Denmark and Greenland have assured that the new agreement will not imply transferring territorial sovereignty to the United States.
This stance contrasts with the description made by Trump, who claimed that the agreement would grant Washington a permanent role in Greenland’s security. The final details will be crucial in determining the legal scope of those powers.
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The pact also aims to prevent external powers from establishing military bases and limit certain strategic investments by US adversaries, amid growing international competition for the Arctic.
Greenland occupies a privileged geographical position between North America and Europe, a characteristic that increases its relevance for defense systems, maritime routes, and Arctic surveillance.
Why Greenland Becomes a Key Piece for Washington
The importance of Greenland goes beyond its territory. The growing international interest in the Arctic has placed the region at the center of US security strategies, as well as those of Denmark and other NATO members.
The agreement seeks to respond especially to strategic competition with Russia and China, while Washington aims to ensure that neither can establish military infrastructure or make certain sensitive investments in the island.
The negotiation also represents a shift from the diplomatic crisis generated months ago, when Trump even suggested the possibility of acquiring Greenland and refused to rule out military or economic measures to achieve his objectives.
The planned signing will allow for a more precise understanding of what powers Washington will obtain and what obligations Denmark and Greenland will assume. Until then, statements about supposed «permanent control» by the US must be distinguished from the final legal terms of the agreement.