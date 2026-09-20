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Massive Drone Attack Hits Moscow as Russians Vote
A massive drone attack hit Moscow as Russians voted on the final day of parliamentary elections, killing at least two people.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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Ataque de drones golpea Moscú y una refinería clave
Foto Moscú, 20/09/2026.-Dos personas murieron y otras 21 personas, entre ellas varios menores, resultaron heridas este domingo en la región de Moscú por un ataque ucraniano con drones en la principal jornada de las elecciones parlamentarias en Rusia, informaron las autoridades locales. EFE/Cuenta oficial en X del ministro de exteriores de Ucrania, Andrii Sybiha. SÓLO USO EDITORIAL/SOLO USO PERMITIDO PARA ILUSTRAR LA NOTICIA QUE APARECE EN EL PIE DE FOTO (CRÉDITO OBLIGATORIO)

Posted on09/20/26 at 14:30

A large drone attack hit Moscow and the surrounding region on Sunday, as Russia held the final day of its first parliamentary elections since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities said at least two people were killed in the Moscow region. The attack also damaged a major oil refinery in the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that Russian defenses shot down over 1,600 drones since Saturday, including around 450 that were heading towards Moscow. These figures come from Russian authorities and have not been independently verified.

Sobyanin described the offensive as the largest recorded against the capital and claimed, without presenting public evidence, that it was intended to disrupt the parliamentary elections.

Drone Attack Hits Moscow and Key Refinery

The attack hit the Moscow refinery, located in Kapotnya, an energy facility that had already been targeted by previous Ukrainian operations. Reuters witnesses observed columns of smoke over the complex.

The offensive also hit residential areas. A fire in a 21-story building forced the evacuation of around 400 people, including 70 children, according to regional governor Andrey Vorobyov.

The attacks coincide with a Ukrainian campaign against energy and logistics infrastructure that, according to Kiev, helps Russia sustain the war.

Russia continues to attack targets in Ukraine, while both countries maintain operations against infrastructure despite recent diplomatic efforts to reduce aerial attacks.

Russian Elections Marred by War

Russians are voting to renew the 450 seats of the State Duma, in the first parliamentary elections since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Over 111 million people are eligible to participate, according to the Russian Central Election Commission, in an election that also includes regional and local voting.

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The coincidence between the elections and the attack once again brings the war into everyday Russian life: the drones hit residential areas, oil infrastructure, and forced the activation of extensive air defenses around the capital.

The Kremlin thus faces an election day marked not only by internal political disputes but also by Ukraine’s growing ability to launch long-range attacks on Russian territory.

Ukraine Increases Pressure on Russian Territory

Kiev maintains that oil and logistics facilities linked to Russian forces are military targets within its defensive strategy.

Sunday’s offensive shows how the aerial front has expanded hundreds of kilometers beyond the main combat zones.

Zelensky had indicated that Ukraine would continue to develop its own capabilities to carry out longer-range attacks against infrastructure linked to the war.

The attack on Moscow marks the electoral closure and highlights how the war that began in 2022 is reaching Russian territory, infrastructure, and civilian population.

Sources: El País, Fox News.