Massive Drone Attack Hits Moscow as Russians Vote

A large drone attack hit Moscow and the surrounding region on Sunday, as Russia held the final day of its first parliamentary elections since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russian authorities said at least two people were killed in the Moscow region. The attack also damaged a major oil refinery in the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that Russian defenses shot down over 1,600 drones since Saturday, including around 450 that were heading towards Moscow. These figures come from Russian authorities and have not been independently verified.

Sobyanin described the offensive as the largest recorded against the capital and claimed, without presenting public evidence, that it was intended to disrupt the parliamentary elections.

Drone Attack Hits Moscow and Key Refinery

The world is on high alert due to two serious incidents that occurred in the last 24 hours: 1. The devastating drone attack by Ukraine against Russia with over a thousand drones. Experts warn that Russian retaliation of an unimaginable magnitude is expected and that we could be facing the… pic.twitter.com/UupDgd6Zvl — Roberto Ortiz (@robertoortizu) September 20, 2026

The attack hit the Moscow refinery, located in Kapotnya, an energy facility that had already been targeted by previous Ukrainian operations. Reuters witnesses observed columns of smoke over the complex.

The offensive also hit residential areas. A fire in a 21-story building forced the evacuation of around 400 people, including 70 children, according to regional governor Andrey Vorobyov.

The attacks coincide with a Ukrainian campaign against energy and logistics infrastructure that, according to Kiev, helps Russia sustain the war.

Russia continues to attack targets in Ukraine, while both countries maintain operations against infrastructure despite recent diplomatic efforts to reduce aerial attacks.