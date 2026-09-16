Trump’s Joke on Canada’s P.M. Carney Backfires
Posted on09/16/26 at 10:15
- Trump handed over a golden key
- Carney recalled a peculiar warning
- Canada diversifies its economy
A golden key to the White House has become a peculiar metaphor for the complicated relationship between the United States and Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed a conversation with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 15, which took place during one of their meetings in Washington.
According to Carney, Trump handed him a large golden key and assured him: «It’s the key to the White House. Just bring it and I’ll let you in.»
However, the U.S. president immediately added another phrase that changed the tone of the gift: «Maybe you’ll get shot,» Carney recalled during a meeting with investors in Toronto.
Trump Gave Carney a Key and Issued a Peculiar Warning
Carney recounts a funny story with Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recounted an anecdote with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in which he gave him a golden key to enter the White House. The U.S. president responded in a joking tone that the… pic.twitter.com/oOMQRjcGvP
— MVS Noticias (@MVSNoticias) September 15, 2026
Carney told the story during the Canada Investment Summit, held in Toronto, when he was asked about two honorary keys he keeps among his personal mementos.
The response provoked laughter among the attendees, but Carney took the opportunity to describe how he currently perceives the relationship between the two countries.
«That pretty much sums up the relationship we have,» he commented before explaining his interpretation of the episode.
«That’s a bit Canada and the United States: Canada, you have the key, you’re in. In the United States, maybe you’ll get shot,» Carney added.
The Relationship Between Canada and the United States is Tense
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recalled a joke made by President Donald Trump after giving him an honorary key to the White House.
During the Canada Investment Summit, held in Toronto, Carney said Trump handed him a box… pic.twitter.com/AU0irwA4X1
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 15, 2026
The anecdote comes as Ottawa tries to reduce economic vulnerabilities to Washington amid trade and tariff disputes between the two governments.
Carney pointed out on Tuesday that Canada will continue to be an important partner for the United States, but defended relationships based on respect for the sovereignty of both countries.
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At the same time, his government is promoting a strategy to attract capital and expand international economic ties. The summit brought together investors from nearly 30 countries managing over $100 trillion in assets.
The Canadian government also reported that the meeting produced investment commitments of nearly $500 billion, as part of a strategy to mobilize $1 trillion in investment over five years.
What Does the Key Trump Gave Carney Reveal?
Carney did not present Trump’s comment as a threat, but rather as a joke used to illustrate the contradictions of the current bilateral relationship.
He even closed the story with another message addressed to the U.S. president: «Donald, if you’re listening, I’m very grateful.»
The episode mixes humor and diplomacy at a time when Canada is trying to maintain its historical economic connection with the United States while expanding its international options.
The strategy presented by Carney in Toronto aims for that balance: to maintain cooperation with Washington, but build a more resilient and independent Canadian economy.