Trump’s Joke on Canada’s P.M. Carney Backfires

Trump handed over a golden key

Carney recalled a peculiar warning

Canada diversifies its economy

A golden key to the White House has become a peculiar metaphor for the complicated relationship between the United States and Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed a conversation with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 15, which took place during one of their meetings in Washington.

According to Carney, Trump handed him a large golden key and assured him: «It’s the key to the White House. Just bring it and I’ll let you in.»

However, the U.S. president immediately added another phrase that changed the tone of the gift: «Maybe you’ll get shot,» Carney recalled during a meeting with investors in Toronto.

Trump Gave Carney a Key and Issued a Peculiar Warning

Carney recounts a funny story with Trump Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recounted an anecdote with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in which he gave him a golden key to enter the White House. The U.S. president responded in a joking tone that the… pic.twitter.com/oOMQRjcGvP — MVS Noticias (@MVSNoticias) September 15, 2026

Carney told the story during the Canada Investment Summit, held in Toronto, when he was asked about two honorary keys he keeps among his personal mementos.