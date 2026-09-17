Mexico Reaffirms Recognition of Palestine as Sheinbaum Denounces “Genocide” in Gaza

Mexico recognizes Palestine as a state

Sheinbaum denounces “genocide” in Gaza

Gaza issue reaches UN debate

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed Mexico’s recognition of the Palestinian state and called for an end to what she described as «genocide» in Gaza.

Sheinbaum explained that this position would be presented to the UN General Assembly by Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente, who represented Mexico.

Sheinbaum defended a solution based on the coexistence of the State of Israel and the Palestinian state, along with the protection of the civilian population.

This position placed Mexico once again at the center of an international diplomatic debate marked by war, humanitarian crisis, and calls for peace.

Mexico Recognizes Palestine as a State

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Sheinbaum highlighted that her government formally recognized Nadya Rasheed as the Palestinian ambassador, a diplomatic status that Mexico had previously treated as a representation.