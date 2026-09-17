Mexico Reaffirms Recognition of Palestine as Sheinbaum Denounces “Genocide” in Gaza
Posted on09/17/26 at 16:00
- Mexico recognizes Palestine as a state
- Sheinbaum denounces “genocide” in Gaza
- Gaza issue reaches UN debate
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed Mexico’s recognition of the Palestinian state and called for an end to what she described as «genocide» in Gaza.
Sheinbaum explained that this position would be presented to the UN General Assembly by Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente, who represented Mexico.
Sheinbaum defended a solution based on the coexistence of the State of Israel and the Palestinian state, along with the protection of the civilian population.
This position placed Mexico once again at the center of an international diplomatic debate marked by war, humanitarian crisis, and calls for peace.
Mexico Recognizes Palestine as a State
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Sheinbaum highlighted that her government formally recognized Nadya Rasheed as the Palestinian ambassador, a diplomatic status that Mexico had previously treated as a representation.
The president noted that Rasheed presented her credentials as ambassador of the Palestinian state, a step Sheinbaum cited to emphasize the position adopted by her administration.
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Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with Israel while also supporting recognition of Palestine and a two-state solution to the conflict.
Sheinbaum linked this position to the constitutional principles of Mexico’s foreign policy, including the self-determination of peoples, non-intervention, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.
Claudia Sheinbaum Denounces “Genocide” in Gaza
#EnLaMañanera | Sheinbaum recognizes Israel and Palestine and calls for an end to «genocide in Gaza!» pic.twitter.com/yaRkBcFIjB
— El Financiero (@ElFinanciero_Mx) September 22, 2025
The president explicitly used the term «genocide» to describe the situation in Gaza and recalled international actions that Mexico has supported alongside Chile.
The term has significant legal and political implications, so it is important to distinguish the Mexican government’s position from determinations made by international courts and organizations.
A UN Special Committee previously concluded that Israel’s methods of warfare in Gaza were consistent with characteristics of genocide.
The committee also documented the use of starvation as a method of war and conditions it described as collective punishment against the Palestinian population.
What Does Mexico’s Position Mean at the UN?
Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente was set to take a message to New York focused on peace and the diplomatic position established by the Mexican government.
The position did not mean that Mexico would break relations with Israel, but rather that it simultaneously reaffirmed recognition of Israel and Palestine as states.
Sheinbaum also noted that during her tours of Mexico, she had encountered groups expressing support for the Palestinian state and considered it necessary to publicly explain the government’s position.
The controversy continued at the United Nations, where accusations regarding Israel’s conduct and the responsibilities of the parties remained under international scrutiny.
Sources: El Financiero,