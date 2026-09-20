Greenland Says New Deal With U.S. Respects Its Sovereignty
Posted on09/20/26 at 06:01
- The US will expand its military presence
- Greenland defends its sovereignty
- Agreement maintains pending details
The new security agreement among the United States, Denmark, and Greenland promises to expand the US military presence on the Arctic island significantly. Still, it has sparked a dispute over the extent of Washington’s power.
According to wbkb11, President Donald Trump claims that the pact will allow the US to permanently maintain the necessary capacity to protect its security interests in Greenland. This description contrasts with the interpretation presented by Copenhagen and Nuuk.
Denmark and Greenland assured on Saturday, September 19, that the agreement will not compromise the sovereignty of the autonomous Danish territory, while still withholding fundamental aspects of the exact scope of the US presence.
The pact also seeks to prevent countries considered US adversaries from establishing military bases or making certain sensitive investments in Greenland, strengthening the island’s strategic weight in Arctic security.
Greenland Sets Limits on Security Agreement with the US
«That’s a little weird,» Danes and Greenlanders shared their view of President Trump’s announcement of a deal struck on Friday to bolster US military presence in a NATO ally’s semiautonomous territory.
Trump said the new security deal would give the US «permanent control… pic.twitter.com/R3lkOCL7KX
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2026
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, stated that the understanding recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and upholds Greenlanders’ right to decide their own future.
From Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed his expectation that the pact will replace months of uncertainty with a binding agreement that strengthens Arctic and North Atlantic security without crossing Danish red lines.
However, the extent of the US deployment and whether Washington will receive formal authority over foreign policy, natural resources, or other strategic decisions regarding Greenland remains unknown.
The agreement is expected to be formalized during the United Nations General Assembly next week, so the final text will be key to determining what the increased US role announced for the island means in practice.
Trump Increases US Weight in the Arctic
The United States already maintains a military presence at the Pituffik Space Base. It has broad rights derived from previous agreements, but the new pact could consolidate and expand that presence over the next few decades.
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After months of tension, the controversy sparked by Trump’s statements about taking control of Greenland has led the Danish and Greenlandic authorities to insist that the territory is not for sale.
NATO welcomed the new understanding, as it can contribute to security, stability, and regional cooperation. However, the final conditions will determine how strategic responsibility will be shared among Washington, Copenhagen, and Nuuk.
What You Need to Know About the Greenland Agreement
Greenland’s strategic location makes it important for Arctic and North American security. The United States also wants to limit the presence of geopolitical rivals in the region.
Under the agreement, the US could significantly expand its military presence in Greenland. However, Denmark and Greenland maintain that the deal does not transfer sovereignty over the island.
The agreement is expected to be formalized during the UN General Assembly. More details about its scope are expected to emerge once the final text is released.
Residents and interested readers can follow official government updates and review the final agreement to understand how it could affect Greenland.