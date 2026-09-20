Greenland Says New Deal With U.S. Respects Its Sovereignty

The US will expand its military presence

Greenland defends its sovereignty

Agreement maintains pending details

The new security agreement among the United States, Denmark, and Greenland promises to expand the US military presence on the Arctic island significantly. Still, it has sparked a dispute over the extent of Washington’s power.

According to wbkb11, President Donald Trump claims that the pact will allow the US to permanently maintain the necessary capacity to protect its security interests in Greenland. This description contrasts with the interpretation presented by Copenhagen and Nuuk.

Denmark and Greenland assured on Saturday, September 19, that the agreement will not compromise the sovereignty of the autonomous Danish territory, while still withholding fundamental aspects of the exact scope of the US presence.

The pact also seeks to prevent countries considered US adversaries from establishing military bases or making certain sensitive investments in Greenland, strengthening the island’s strategic weight in Arctic security.

Greenland Sets Limits on Security Agreement with the US

«That’s a little weird,» Danes and Greenlanders shared their view of President Trump’s announcement of a deal struck on Friday to bolster US military presence in a NATO ally’s semiautonomous territory. Trump said the new security deal would give the US «permanent control… pic.twitter.com/R3lkOCL7KX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2026



>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, stated that the understanding recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and upholds Greenlanders’ right to decide their own future.

From Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed his expectation that the pact will replace months of uncertainty with a binding agreement that strengthens Arctic and North Atlantic security without crossing Danish red lines.