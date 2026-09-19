Mail-in Voting Heads into November: What Changed in Some States This Week

The Supreme Court blocked federal mail-in voting changes, while states keep their own November rules and deadlines.

The Supreme Court halted federal changes to mail-in ballot handling, while Pennsylvania, Florida, and Ohio maintain their own rules and deadlines for November. The Supreme Court rejected the government’s attempt to apply new US Postal Service (USPS) rules on mail-in ballots before the November 3 election. Why it matters: The decision reduces uncertainty about last-minute federal changes, but voters must still comply with requirements set by each state. Mail-in Voting After Supreme Court Ruling Election officials say voters won’t see changes to mail-in ballots amid Supreme Court ruling https://t.co/JB9dondjWO — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) September 19, 2026 The September 14 decision keeps the modifications blocked for now as the dispute over postal rules continues. The ruling permits states to proceed with their election preparations using their established procedures, as many have already started distributing ballots. This decision addresses an emergency request but does not serve as a final judgment on the legality of the contested rules. Judge Brett Kavanaugh agreed with the outcome, while Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, according to the case information provided.

The limit: The block for these elections does not mean the litigation over USPS’s powers has ended. Pennsylvania Has Already Begun Sending Ballots In Pennsylvania, some counties began sending ballots in September, as all 67 counties continue to prepare for the election under current procedures. October 19 is the last day to register. Voters have until 5 p.m. on October 27 to request a mail-in ballot. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Supreme Court Halts Changes to Mail-in Voting in Pennsylvania Completed ballots must arrive at the county election office before 8 p.m. on November 3. The postmark is not sufficient. Additionally, the voter must use the corresponding official envelope and correctly complete, sign, and date the outer declaration for their vote to be counted. The fact: Any registered voter in Pennsylvania can request a mail-in ballot without providing a reason. Florida Maintains Mail-in Voting

Florida is also maintaining its system. The deadline to register is October 5, and to request a mail-in ballot is October 22. The mandatory early voting period will be from October 24 to 31, although counties may enable additional days. When returning the ballot, it must be received by the Supervisor of Elections before 7 p.m. on November 3. For most voters, mailing it on the same day is not enough. Florida establishes that the postmark date does not substitute for the receipt requirement. What to review: The request requires identification information that the county’s Supervisor of Elections can verify. Ohio Also Has Its Own Deadlines Ohio will begin general absentee ballot mailing on October 6, according to the provided information, while the military and citizens abroad have a different calendar. Regular voters must ensure their ballot arrives at the corresponding election board before 7:30 p.m. on November 3.