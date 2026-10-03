Chiquis shows off her bikinis

Her photos generate reactions

She promotes confidence and acceptance

Chiquis Rivera has turned her beach vacations into fashion showcases, where her bikinis often provoke a range of reactions among her followers.

The American singer of Mexican descent has shared swimsuit photos for years, ranging from striking designs to classic black-and-white options.

Several posts have gone viral on Instagram and were later covered by entertainment media, especially for the personal confidence messages that accompanied some images.

Beyond the photos, Jenni Rivera’s daughter has leveraged that exposure to publicly discuss body acceptance and the importance of feeling comfortable in her own appearance.

Chiquis Rivera in a Yellow Bikini That Caught Attention

Among the remembered images is a 2017 photo, when Chiquis posed in front of the sea wearing a yellow bikini during a vacation. The intense color and tropical setting quickly made the post stand out, and it was later covered by various Mexican media outlets.