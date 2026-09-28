Alarm at US-Used Base: Five Arrests and Trump Talks of «Great Harm»
Posted on09/28/26 at 07:04
- Five men were arrested
- About 85 homes evacuated
- Anti-terrorism unit investigates possible attack
Five men were arrested near RAF Fairford, a strategic British base used by US forces, after three suspicious vehicles were detected during the early morning hours.
The Metropolitan Police reported that the detainees are being investigated for alleged crimes related to explosives and on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.
Donald Trump praised the operation and assured in Chicago that the suspects sought to cause «great harm,» highlighting the cooperation between the United States and the United Kingdom.
However, the investigation is still in its initial phase, and British authorities are working to determine the circumstances and possible objectives of the alleged plan.
RAF Fairford on Alert: Five Arrested Near US Base
A group of Muslim terrorists have been caught in act about to blow up soldiers at RAF Fairford which is used by American troops.
Only 24hrs after police told me I was a target too.
And the Prime Minister sits on the BBC calling Danny Tommo a racist.
This is England 2026. pic.twitter.com/wgAMLZ20fx
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 27, 2026
The operation began at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, after a warning about three vehicles that appeared to be heading towards RAF Fairford.
Armed agents responded and detained five men in Whelford, initially under suspicion of violating British explosives legislation.
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Later, the five men were also arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, while Counter Terrorism Policing took over the investigation.
Authorities established a 400-meter perimeter around the vehicles while military specialists in explosive disposal began to examine them.
Homes Evacuated During Anti-Terrorism Operation
UPDATE: 5 men have now been arrested on suspicion of a car bomb plot against RAF Fairford, found with 3 vans suspected to have been used as car bombs.
The men were pictured shirtless in handcuffs, a detail suggesting officers may also have suspected suicide vests. Counter… pic.twitter.com/1mehwNsx6w
— British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) September 27, 2026
As a precautionary measure, around 85 homes received instructions to evacuate while the inspection continued, according to the Gloucestershire Police.
Authorities enabled a nearby recreation center for residents with no other place to stay during the security deployment.
RAF Fairford hosts US units and functions as an important operational facility for US Air Force bombers in Europe.
The base has also been used during the conflict with Iran, increasing its strategic relevance within US military operations in Europe.
Trump Highlights Cooperation with the UK
🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump responds to the suspected bomb plot at RAF Fairford
«Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great and we got them» pic.twitter.com/PlChiTQlSx
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 27, 2026
The president stated that the suspects had been under investigation and highlighted the British-US cooperation that preceded the arrests.
The presidential statement about a possible attack on the facility goes beyond what has been publicly confirmed so far by British investigators.
The Metropolitan Police has only confirmed suspicions of preparing a terrorist act and crimes related to explosives, while continuing to gather evidence.
The nationality of the detainees or any possible connection to a state, foreign organization, or the conflict with Iran has not been officially disclosed.
What is Known About the Possible Attack?
The case occurs while Fairford maintains a sensitive role due to its use by the US during operations related to the Iranian conflict.
The police explicitly asked to avoid speculation and follow official channels while specialists determine what the vehicles contained and reconstruct the movements of the detainees.
The investigation will have to clarify whether explosives were prepared for use, what the intended target was, and if other people participated in the planning.
For now, the confirmed element is that five men remain detained and that the case is formally in the hands of British anti-terrorism authorities.
Sources: Efe, Univision.