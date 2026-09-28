Alarm at US-Used Base: Five Arrests and Trump Talks of «Great Harm»

Five men were arrested

About 85 homes evacuated

Anti-terrorism unit investigates possible attack

Five men were arrested near RAF Fairford, a strategic British base used by US forces, after three suspicious vehicles were detected during the early morning hours.

The Metropolitan Police reported that the detainees are being investigated for alleged crimes related to explosives and on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

Donald Trump praised the operation and assured in Chicago that the suspects sought to cause «great harm,» highlighting the cooperation between the United States and the United Kingdom.

However, the investigation is still in its initial phase, and British authorities are working to determine the circumstances and possible objectives of the alleged plan.

RAF Fairford on Alert: Five Arrested Near US Base

A group of Muslim terrorists have been caught in act about to blow up soldiers at RAF Fairford which is used by American troops. Only 24hrs after police told me I was a target too. And the Prime Minister sits on the BBC calling Danny Tommo a racist. This is England 2026. pic.twitter.com/wgAMLZ20fx — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 27, 2026

The operation began at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, after a warning about three vehicles that appeared to be heading towards RAF Fairford.