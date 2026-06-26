What to Know About Minnesota’s 2026 Governor Race
Publicado el26/06/2026 a las 10:30
- Governor Tim Walz is not seeking reelection.
- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar leads the Democratic field.
- Congressional Candidate Kendall Qualls is the Minnesota Republican Party’s endorsed candidate.
Minnesota is preparing for one of its most closely watched gubernatorial elections in recent years, with incumbent Governor Tim Walz deciding to not seek reelection.
Several high-profile candidates from both parties have already entered the race.
The campaign is expected to focus heavily on issues such as the economy, public safety, education, housing affordability, and immigration. As candidates travel across the state, they will compete to convince voters that their plans best address the challenges facing Minnesota families.
Voters will have several opportunities to learn more about the candidates before Election Day, as campaigns ramp up outreach efforts and debates. Political observers expect the race to remain competitive as both parties work to mobilize supporters across Minnesota.
What Latinos should know:
- Kendall Qualls has supported requiring proof of citizenship and photo identification to vote, arguing the measures would strengthen election security. He has also been critical of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and has frequently emphasized personal responsibility over systemic explanations for economic and social disparities.
- Lisa Demuth has emphasized tax relief for families and government accountability. Her campaign has also supported education policies that would limit what she describes as gender and racial ideology in classrooms, a message that has resonated with many conservative voters.
- Mike Lindell has centered his campaign on manufacturing, energy production, workforce development, and support for small businesses and family farms. He has also remained a prominent voice on election integrity issues.
- Amy Klobuchar has focused her campaign on lowering costs for families, expanding housing affordability, and promoting government transparency. She has also called for unity and has spoken about the impact of recent federal immigration enforcement actions on Minnesota communities.
- As the race develops, voters will likely hear more detailed proposals from each campaign on immigration, public safety, education, and the cost of living, issues that continue to be top priorities for many Latino families across Minnesota.
Which Republicans may replace Walz in Minnesota’s 2026 governor race?
Republicans have not won a statewide election in Minnesota since former Governor Tim Pawlenty won reelection in 2006, making the open governor’s race one of the party’s most significant opportunities in years.
Former congressional candidate Kendall Qualls has emerged as the Minnesota Republican Party’s endorsed candidate. Qualls has built his campaign around what he calls a “Preamble,” a platform that includes requiring photo identification and proof of U.S. citizenship to vote, designating school facilities based on biological sex, and establishing a Parental Bill of Rights.
Minnesota speaker of the house, Lisa Demuth recently announced she would continue her gubernatorial bid and compete in the August primary despite failing to secure the party’s endorsement. Her decision sets up a competitive Republican primary that could shape the party’s strategy heading into the general election. Her campaign has centered on tax cuts for families, government accountability, and education reform aimed at limiting what her campaign describes as gender and racial ideology in classrooms.
Businessman Mike Lindell, Founder of MyPillow and prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, is also seeking nomination and has drawn significant national attention in the race. Lindell’s campaign focuses on expanding manufacturing and supporting small businesses and family farms. He has also advocated for expanding energy production and increasing investment in workforce development programs across the State.
Which Democrats are hoping to step in Minnesota’s 2026 governor race?
Democrats hope to maintain their hold on the governor’s office, following more than a decade of Democratic-Farmer-Labor-Party (DFL) victories.
U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar, one of Minnesota’s most recognizable political figures, leads the field. Klobuchar entered the race shortly after Walz’s announcement and has quickly emerged as the front runner for the DFL nomination. Klobuchar has built her campaign advocating for lower costs of living for Minnesotans while promoting government accountability and transparency.
What do the polls say so far?
Early polling suggests Klobuchar enters the race as the favorite.
A February Emerson College poll found Klobuchar leading Demuth 51% to 38% and Lindell 53% to 31% in a hypothetical general election matchup.
The Republican primary remains fairly unsettled. A May Big Data Poll conducted for a Republican client and sponsored by Mike Lindell found Lindell leading the Republican field though 40% of respondents remained undecided.
When will the election happen?
Minnesota’s primary election is scheduled for August 11, with the general election set for November 3.
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