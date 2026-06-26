What to Know About Minnesota’s 2026 Governor Race

Governor Tim Walz is not seeking reelection.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar leads the Democratic field.

Congressional Candidate Kendall Qualls is the Minnesota Republican Party’s endorsed candidate.

Minnesota is preparing for one of its most closely watched gubernatorial elections in recent years, with incumbent Governor Tim Walz deciding to not seek reelection.

Several high-profile candidates from both parties have already entered the race.

The campaign is expected to focus heavily on issues such as the economy, public safety, education, housing affordability, and immigration. As candidates travel across the state, they will compete to convince voters that their plans best address the challenges facing Minnesota families.

Voters will have several opportunities to learn more about the candidates before Election Day, as campaigns ramp up outreach efforts and debates. Political observers expect the race to remain competitive as both parties work to mobilize supporters across Minnesota.

What Latinos should know: