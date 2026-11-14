Wall Street This Week: Market Gains 2.5% Even as Nvidia Plunges

How did Wall Street fare this week, Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13? Better than the Nvidia headlines would suggest. According to calculations using Yahoo Finance data, the S&P 500 rose 2.5%, the Dow Jones 2.1% and the Nasdaq 2.3%. According to AP, it was the S&P 500’s first winning week since early October. Even so, Nvidia lost 12.8%, and bitcoin and gold had a rough week. Let’s break it down.

How Did the Markets Move From Monday to Friday?

It was a seesaw week. On Monday, Nov. 9, the S&P 500 rose 2.3%. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, it posted the week’s highest close, at 7,619.38 points. Then came two down days, Thursday and Friday.

Here is how they closed on Friday, Nov. 13, compared with Friday, Nov. 6, according to calculations using Yahoo Finance data:

S&P 500: 7,561.67 points. Fell 0.4% on Friday and gained 2.5% for the week.

7,561.67 points. Fell 0.4% on Friday and gained 2.5% for the week. Dow Jones: 52,347.55 points. Rose 0.1% on Friday (about 50 points) and gained 2.1% for the week.

52,347.55 points. Rose 0.1% on Friday (about 50 points) and gained 2.1% for the week. Nasdaq Composite: 25,136.27 points. Fell 0.9% on Friday and gained 2.3% for the week.

What Happened With Nvidia?

This is the loudest part of the week. On Thursday, Nov. 12, Jensen Huang resigned as CEO, chairman and board member of Nvidia, effective immediately, after the revelation of two alleged extramarital affairs, according to CNBC. Colette Kress, chief financial officer since 2013, is the interim CEO, and the board is searching for a permanent CEO. The details are in our story on the resignation.

The stock fell 4.3% on Thursday and 2.0% on Friday, closing at $162.85. For the week it dropped 12.8%, from $186.64. CNBC notes that this is the sixth straight weekly decline, the longest streak since 2012, and that the company has lost about $1.6 trillion in market value since early October. That left it below Apple. According to Yahoo Finance, its market value closed Friday below $4 trillion.

What about the other chipmakers? They rose sharply for the week, though they fell on Friday. AMD gained 18.9% for the week (from $449.04 to $534.06) but lost 8.8% on Friday. Broadcom rose 18.2% (from $293.69 to $347.01) and fell 4.8% on Friday. Yahoo Finance says semiconductors were sold off across the board that day.

What Do Bonds Have to Do With It?