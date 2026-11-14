Wall Street This Week: Market Gains 2.5% Even as Nvidia Plunges
Posted on 11/14/26 at 10:12
How did Wall Street fare this week, Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13? Better than the Nvidia headlines would suggest. According to calculations using Yahoo Finance data, the S&P 500 rose 2.5%, the Dow Jones 2.1% and the Nasdaq 2.3%. According to AP, it was the S&P 500’s first winning week since early October. Even so, Nvidia lost 12.8%, and bitcoin and gold had a rough week. Let’s break it down.
How Did the Markets Move From Monday to Friday?
It was a seesaw week. On Monday, Nov. 9, the S&P 500 rose 2.3%. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, it posted the week’s highest close, at 7,619.38 points. Then came two down days, Thursday and Friday.
Here is how they closed on Friday, Nov. 13, compared with Friday, Nov. 6, according to calculations using Yahoo Finance data:
- S&P 500: 7,561.67 points. Fell 0.4% on Friday and gained 2.5% for the week.
- Dow Jones: 52,347.55 points. Rose 0.1% on Friday (about 50 points) and gained 2.1% for the week.
- Nasdaq Composite: 25,136.27 points. Fell 0.9% on Friday and gained 2.3% for the week.
What Happened With Nvidia?
This is the loudest part of the week. On Thursday, Nov. 12, Jensen Huang resigned as CEO, chairman and board member of Nvidia, effective immediately, after the revelation of two alleged extramarital affairs, according to CNBC. Colette Kress, chief financial officer since 2013, is the interim CEO, and the board is searching for a permanent CEO. The details are in our story on the resignation.
The stock fell 4.3% on Thursday and 2.0% on Friday, closing at $162.85. For the week it dropped 12.8%, from $186.64. CNBC notes that this is the sixth straight weekly decline, the longest streak since 2012, and that the company has lost about $1.6 trillion in market value since early October. That left it below Apple. According to Yahoo Finance, its market value closed Friday below $4 trillion.
What about the other chipmakers? They rose sharply for the week, though they fell on Friday. AMD gained 18.9% for the week (from $449.04 to $534.06) but lost 8.8% on Friday. Broadcom rose 18.2% (from $293.69 to $347.01) and fell 4.8% on Friday. Yahoo Finance says semiconductors were sold off across the board that day.
What Do Bonds Have to Do With It?
A lot. According to Yahoo Finance, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 5.17% on Friday, its highest level since October, with traders bracing for a rate hike in December. The same outlet explains that oil closed nearly unchanged on Friday, after a jump that triggered Thursday’s bond sell-off. If you want to understand what a rate hike would mean for your wallet, we explain it in this story.
What About Bitcoin and Gold?
Neither had a good week.
Bitcoin. It was hovering around $68,600 on Friday afternoon, about 4% lower than Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance. CoinDesk reports that it touched $68,000, its lowest level since August, and has fallen more than 20% since early October. Was it because of Nvidia? According to CoinDesk, analysts do not see a direct link. They point to a broad sell-off of risk assets and to investors freeing up cash for the upcoming Anthropic IPO, which is seeking to raise up to $64.4 billion, according to Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank. More context in our roundup of cryptocurrencies.
Gold. The November contract on Comex ended the week at $3,879.70 an ounce, down 4.55% (−$184.80). According to Dow Jones via Morningstar, it is the biggest weekly drop since the week ended June 5, 2026, and gold has fallen in 9 of the last 12 weeks. Because gold pays no interest, rising bond yields make it less attractive. Here you can see how gold was doing before this drop.
How Does This Affect Me if I Have a 401(k) or Index Funds?
Nvidia makes up about 7% of the S&P 500. So if your 401(k) or index fund tracks that index, part of your money is in the company even if you have never bought a share of it. This week, the rest of the market offset the decline and the index ended in positive territory.
There are several ways to read it, and each has some merit:
- Long-term savers: an index fund spreads risk across hundreds of companies, and that showed this week. On the other hand, Nvidia’s weight means its declines are felt too.
- Nvidia watchers: Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson cut his price target to $200 from $300 but maintains his buy rating. He says: “we expect a difficult transition for Nvidia in the coming months,” according to CNBC.
- Bond buyers: a 5.17% yield means more income for lending to the government. For stocks and gold, on the other hand, that higher return tends to be competition.
We can’t tell you what to do with your money, because that depends on your age, your goals and your risk tolerance. What is worth doing is looking at your savings time horizon before reacting to a headline.
What’s Coming Next Week?
One date is circled: on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Nvidia will report its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2027. It will be the first time the company talks numbers since Huang’s departure. It will also be worth watching whether bonds keep up the pressure and what happens with bitcoin after touching its lowest level since August.
In the meantime, it’s a good time to open your 401(k) statement and ask yourself: What funds do I own? How much do I depend on big tech? When do I need this money? If you want to keep following the story, check out Huang’s resignation, the possible rate hike, gold and cryptocurrencies. And if you have questions about your situation, talk to a financial advisor.
Sources: AP: Wall Street Closes a Winning Week; Yahoo Finance: Friday, Nov. 13 Close; CNBC: Nvidia, Sixth Straight Weekly Decline; CoinDesk: Bitcoin Falls to $68,000; Dow Jones/Morningstar: Comex Gold Ends the Week. Data retrieved Nov. 13, 2026.