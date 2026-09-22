US Tightens Stance on Asylum, Issues Warning to Immigrants

The US government is taking a harder line on asylum applications, as millions of immigrants continue to wait for a decision on their cases.

A document from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), sent to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and obtained by N+ Univision, emphasizes that asylum is a discretionary benefit.

This means that meeting eligibility requirements does not automatically obligate the government to grant protection.

Millions of Cases Remain Pending

According to the document, as of July 2026, there were approximately 3.5 million pending cases in immigration courts, including around 2.3 million defensive asylum applications.

The DHS considers that numerous petitions do not meet the necessary grounds and contribute to the huge delay in the system. Lawyers consulted by N+ Univision question this generalization and point out that each case must be evaluated individually.

Who Can Obtain Asylum?