Summer’s Last Hurrah: US Festivals and Concerts
Posted on09/05/26 at 13:47
- 2026 Festivals and Concerts
- Burning Man Closes Out Its 2026 Edition
- September Arrives with a Slate of Concerts
Summer began to bid farewell with music, festivals, and large gatherings that marked the entertainment agenda between August 31 and September 4.
In the United States, Burning Man drew attention from Black Rock Desert, Nevada, during the final days of its 2026 edition.
The calendar also started preparing for Riot Fest, one of the country’s most recognized punk and alternative rock gatherings, scheduled for September.
Additionally, outdoor concerts and seasonal fairs took advantage of the last days of summer before the US entertainment scene begins its transition to fall.
Burning Man 2026 Wraps Up Another Edition in Nevada
Burning Man once again temporarily transformed Black Rock Desert into a massive space dedicated to art, music, and community experiences.
Its final days coincided with changing weather conditions, including rains that raised concerns about the possible return of the desert’s characteristic mud.
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As Burning Man approached its final stretch, Riot Fest 2026 moved forward with preparations and details to receive fans of alternative rock and punk during September.
Thus, Labor Day served as a kind of boundary between the last major summer activities and a new season of concerts and festivals in the United States.
Mexico Also Kicked Off September with Major Festivals
For MundoNOW followers living in Mexico, the week also arrived loaded with activities, starting with the Feria Nacional de Zacatecas (FENAZA 2026).
The celebration began with a program of music, cultural activities, and spaces aimed at different generations, as part of the commemoration of Zacatecas’ 480th anniversary.
In Mexico City, the Festival Arre 2026 finalized details for a weekend dedicated to regional Mexican music at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Alejandro Fernández, Banda MS, and Los Tucanes de Tijuana are among the notable names in a lineup that brings together corridos, rancheras, and band music.
Yuridia, David Byrne, and Tini Bring Music to September
Major concerts were also on the agenda: Yuridia took her Las Cartas Sobre La Mesa Tour to the Estadio GNP Seguros on September 3 and 4.
David Byrne, former leader of Talking Heads, began a series of performances at the Teatro Metropólitan with his show Who Is The Sky?.
The agenda for Friday, September 4, also included Tini Stoessel at the Arena CDMX, with a proposal focused on pop and urban rhythms.
Beyond the large venues, events like Plant Fest and gastronomic gatherings offered alternatives for those seeking smaller plans during the first weekend of September.
From Wine in Guanajuato to Gastronomic Fairs
Guanajuato also took advantage of the season with the Ruta de las Vendimias, which combines wine harvests, gastronomy, and experiences at various vineyards in the state.
Dolores Hidalgo and San Miguel de Allende are among the destinations linked to these activities, offering an alternative to large concerts.
In the Mexican capital, gastronomic and urban proposals began to receive visitors, including gatherings dedicated to plants, pulque, mezcal, and traditional cuisine.
The first week of September confirmed that the end of summer did not mean a pause: festivals, concerts, and fairs keep the agenda active on both sides of the border, according to ‘Song Kick‘, ‘Trip Advisor‘, and ‘Event Brite‘.