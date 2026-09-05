Summer’s Last Hurrah: US Festivals and Concerts

2026 Festivals and Concerts

Burning Man Closes Out Its 2026 Edition

September Arrives with a Slate of Concerts

Summer began to bid farewell with music, festivals, and large gatherings that marked the entertainment agenda between August 31 and September 4.

In the United States, Burning Man drew attention from Black Rock Desert, Nevada, during the final days of its 2026 edition.

The calendar also started preparing for Riot Fest, one of the country’s most recognized punk and alternative rock gatherings, scheduled for September.

Additionally, outdoor concerts and seasonal fairs took advantage of the last days of summer before the US entertainment scene begins its transition to fall.

Burning Man 2026 Wraps Up Another Edition in Nevada

Burning Man once again temporarily transformed Black Rock Desert into a massive space dedicated to art, music, and community experiences.

Its final days coincided with changing weather conditions, including rains that raised concerns about the possible return of the desert’s characteristic mud.