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Champions League Blockbusters Set: Europe’s Giants Learn Their Fate
See the complete UEFA Champions League 2026-27 draw, including all opponents for Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, and more.
By  Alfredo Suárez
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Champions League Blockbusters Set: Europe’s Giants Learn Their Fate
Foto EFE

Posted on08/27/26 at 15:15

It’s all set! The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 now knows its League Phase matchups after the draw held this Thursday, August 27, in Monaco.

The 36 participants learned the identities of their eight opponents, four at home and four away, in an edition that features genuine blockbusters from the very first stage.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and reigning champion Paris Saint-Germain already know the path they must take to advance to the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid’s Champions League Opponents

EFE

Real Madrid will have a route loaded with big matchups.

At home:

  • Inter Milan
  • PSV
  • RB Leipzig
  • LASK

Away:

  • Arsenal
  • Roma
  • Shakhtar
  • AEK Athens

The duel against Arsenal appears as one of the main attractions of the League Phase, while the clash against Inter also promises to be decisive.

Barcelona’s Opponents

PHOTO: EFE

Barcelona won’t have an easy road either and will have to face two of the top favorites for the title: Manchester City and PSG.

At home:

  • Manchester City
  • Aston Villa
  • Feyenoord
  • Como

Away:

  • PSG
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Galatasaray
  • Sabah

Atlético de Madrid Will Face Bayern and Liverpool

PHOTO: EFE

Atlético de Madrid will have one of the most demanding routes.

At home:

  • Bayern Munich
  • Manchester United
  • Fenerbahce
  • Viking

Away:

  • Liverpool
  • PSV
  • Bodo/Glimt
  • Stuttgart

Manchester City Will Face Two Giants

EFE

Manchester City will host reigning champion PSG and will also have to visit Barcelona.

At home:

  • PSG
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Napoli
  • AEK Athens

Away:

  • Barcelona
  • Porto
  • Leipzig
  • Lens

PSG Will Face Barcelona and Manchester City

PHOTO: EFE

Paris Saint-Germain will begin its title defense with several high-stakes matches.

At home:

  • Barcelona
  • Roma
  • Galatasaray
  • Slovan Bratislava

Away:

  • Manchester City
  • Aston Villa
  • Villarreal
  • Como

Arsenal’s Opponents

PHOTO: EFE

Arsenal will have to overcome several European powerhouses.

At home:

  • Real Madrid
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Lille
  • Sabah

Away:

  • Bayern Munich
  • Real Betis
  • Napoli
  • Slavia Prague

Liverpool’s Opponents

Liverpool
PHOTO: EFE

Liverpool will also have high-impact matchups.

At home:

  • Atlético de Madrid
  • Porto
  • Villarreal
  • Lens

Away:

  • Inter Milan
  • Club Brugge
  • Fenerbahce
  • LASK

Bayern Munich’s Opponents

Bayern Munich
PHOTO: EFE

The German giant will face Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, and Manchester United as its main challenges.

At home:

  • Arsenal
  • Real Betis
  • Bodo/Glimt
  • Slavia Prague

Away:

  • Atlético de Madrid
  • Manchester United
  • Lille
  • Viking

How the League Phase Works

EFE

Each of the 36 participants will play eight matches against eight different opponents.

The teams will be included in a single general table. The top eight will advance directly to the Round of 16, while the clubs in positions 9-24 will have to play the playoffs.

The teams that finish between 25th and 36th will be eliminated.

With the draw complete, the countdown begins for a Champions League that will offer high-stakes matches like Arsenal-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Manchester City, PSG-Barcelona, Manchester City-PSG, Bayern-Arsenal, and Liverpool-Atlético de Madrid from its very first matchday.

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