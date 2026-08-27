Champions League Blockbusters Set: Europe’s Giants Learn Their Fate

It’s all set! The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 now knows its League Phase matchups after the draw held this Thursday, August 27, in Monaco.

The 36 participants learned the identities of their eight opponents, four at home and four away, in an edition that features genuine blockbusters from the very first stage.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and reigning champion Paris Saint-Germain already know the path they must take to advance to the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid’s Champions League Opponents

Real Madrid will have a route loaded with big matchups.

At home:

Inter Milan

PSV

RB Leipzig

LASK

Away: