Champions League Blockbusters Set: Europe’s Giants Learn Their Fate
Posted on08/27/26 at 15:15
It’s all set! The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 now knows its League Phase matchups after the draw held this Thursday, August 27, in Monaco.
The 36 participants learned the identities of their eight opponents, four at home and four away, in an edition that features genuine blockbusters from the very first stage.
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and reigning champion Paris Saint-Germain already know the path they must take to advance to the knockout rounds.
Real Madrid’s Champions League Opponents
Real Madrid will have a route loaded with big matchups.
At home:
- Inter Milan
- PSV
- RB Leipzig
- LASK
Away:
- Arsenal
- Roma
- Shakhtar
- AEK Athens
The duel against Arsenal appears as one of the main attractions of the League Phase, while the clash against Inter also promises to be decisive.
Barcelona’s Opponents
Barcelona won’t have an easy road either and will have to face two of the top favorites for the title: Manchester City and PSG.
At home:
- Manchester City
- Aston Villa
- Feyenoord
- Como
Away:
- PSG
- Sporting Lisbon
- Galatasaray
- Sabah
Atlético de Madrid Will Face Bayern and Liverpool
Atlético de Madrid will have one of the most demanding routes.
At home:
- Bayern Munich
- Manchester United
- Fenerbahce
- Viking
Away:
- Liverpool
- PSV
- Bodo/Glimt
- Stuttgart
Manchester City Will Face Two Giants
Manchester City will host reigning champion PSG and will also have to visit Barcelona.
At home:
- PSG
- Sporting Lisbon
- Napoli
- AEK Athens
Away:
- Barcelona
- Porto
- Leipzig
- Lens
PSG Will Face Barcelona and Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain will begin its title defense with several high-stakes matches.
At home:
- Barcelona
- Roma
- Galatasaray
- Slovan Bratislava
Away:
- Manchester City
- Aston Villa
- Villarreal
- Como
Arsenal’s Opponents
Arsenal will have to overcome several European powerhouses.
At home:
- Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Lille
- Sabah
Away:
- Bayern Munich
- Real Betis
- Napoli
- Slavia Prague
Liverpool’s Opponents
Liverpool will also have high-impact matchups.
At home:
- Atlético de Madrid
- Porto
- Villarreal
- Lens
Away:
- Inter Milan
- Club Brugge
- Fenerbahce
- LASK
Bayern Munich’s Opponents
The German giant will face Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, and Manchester United as its main challenges.
At home:
- Arsenal
- Real Betis
- Bodo/Glimt
- Slavia Prague
Away:
- Atlético de Madrid
- Manchester United
- Lille
- Viking
How the League Phase Works
Each of the 36 participants will play eight matches against eight different opponents.
The teams will be included in a single general table. The top eight will advance directly to the Round of 16, while the clubs in positions 9-24 will have to play the playoffs.
The teams that finish between 25th and 36th will be eliminated.
With the draw complete, the countdown begins for a Champions League that will offer high-stakes matches like Arsenal-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Manchester City, PSG-Barcelona, Manchester City-PSG, Bayern-Arsenal, and Liverpool-Atlético de Madrid from its very first matchday.
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