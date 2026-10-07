Messi Bids Farewell in Style: Goal, Two Assists, and a Final Ovation with Argentina
Posted on 10/07/26 at 08:45
- Messi scored his 126th goal.
- Argentina defeated Benín 3-0.
- He finished with two assists.
Lionel Messi ended his history with the Argentine national team with a performance that is hard to imagine being any better: a goal, two assists, and a 3-0 win over Benín.
The Monumental Stadium was the scene this Tuesday, October 6, of a farewell celebration prepared to honor more than two decades of the captain with the Albiceleste.
Messi started as a starter and received constant recognition from the crowd, including a tribute at the 10th minute that forced the match to be momentarily stopped, according to Efe.
Benín resisted during the first half and managed to keep the score goalless, despite the territorial dominance of the team led by Lionel Scaloni.
Messi Bids Farewell to the National Team with a Goal and Two Assists
African resistance ended just as the second half began, when Messi executed a corner kick that Nicolás Otamendi converted into the 1-0 goal at the 48th minute.
The play had special significance because Otamendi was also playing his farewell match, making the connection between the two veterans one of the highlights of the night.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: NFL Week 5: Vikings, Chiefs, and 49ers Remain Undefeated; Bills and Raiders Lose for the First Time
Then Nico Paz appeared, who came in from the bench and needed just a few minutes to score the second goal after receiving another assist from the Argentine captain.
The midfielder defined the play with his left foot at the 61st minute and extended the lead, transforming the friendly match into a celebration for Argentine fans.
Lionel Messi Scores His Last Goal with the Argentine Jersey
However, the image that thousands of fans were waiting for was still missing: Messi’s last goal defending the colors of the Argentine national team.
The opportunity arose from the penalty spot, and the number 10 converted it at the 71st minute to establish the final 3-0 score over Benín.
That goal brought his final record to 126 goals with Argentina, after having arrived at the match with 125 goals in 207 international matches.
Messi ended his 208th match with the national team and added Benín to the list of teams he scored against during his international career.
The Titles Messi Leaves Behind After More Than Two Decades
His career with the senior national team included the 2021 and 2024 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
He also won the 2005 Under-20 World Cup and the 2008 Olympic gold medal in Beijing with Argentina before lifting his major trophies with the senior team.
The farewell ended exactly as his decisive stage in Argentina began: with Messi directly participating in the goals and being the center of attention.
This time, there was no other match waiting afterwards. The 3-0 win over Benín put an end to an international career that began in 2005 and lasted for 21 years.