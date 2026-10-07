Messi scored his 126th goal.

Argentina defeated Benín 3-0.

He finished with two assists.

Lionel Messi ended his history with the Argentine national team with a performance that is hard to imagine being any better: a goal, two assists, and a 3-0 win over Benín.

The Monumental Stadium was the scene this Tuesday, October 6, of a farewell celebration prepared to honor more than two decades of the captain with the Albiceleste.

Messi started as a starter and received constant recognition from the crowd, including a tribute at the 10th minute that forced the match to be momentarily stopped, according to Efe.

Benín resisted during the first half and managed to keep the score goalless, despite the territorial dominance of the team led by Lionel Scaloni.

Messi Bids Farewell to the National Team with a Goal and Two Assists

African resistance ended just as the second half began, when Messi executed a corner kick that Nicolás Otamendi converted into the 1-0 goal at the 48th minute.

The play had special significance because Otamendi was also playing his farewell match, making the connection between the two veterans one of the highlights of the night.

Then Nico Paz appeared, who came in from the bench and needed just a few minutes to score the second goal after receiving another assist from the Argentine captain.

The midfielder defined the play with his left foot at the 61st minute and extended the lead, transforming the friendly match into a celebration for Argentine fans.