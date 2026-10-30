Soccer takes center stage this weekend, from Friday, October 30, to Sunday, November 1, 2026. There's a full slate of games in Liga MX, LaLiga, the Premier League, and MLS. Here are the key matches to watch, with times in ET.

Liga MX: América Hosts Toluca

The main event is América vs. Toluca, on Saturday, October 31, at 11:10 PM ET at Estadio Banorte. América comes in with a record of 8-4-2, while Toluca has a record of 6-5-3, with both teams having played 14 games.

Earlier on Saturday, Guadalajara (7-5-2) hosts Atlante (3-5-6) at 9:07 PM ET at Estadio Akron. At 9:05 PM ET, Monterrey (6-2-5) plays against Tijuana (5-6-3) at Estadio BBVA. And at 7:00 PM ET, Pachuca (4-4-6) faces Tigres UANL (3-6-5) at Estadio Hidalgo.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with three games: Atlético de San Luis (5-4-5) vs. Atlas (7-3-4) at 9:00 PM ET, FC Juárez (1-2-11) vs. Querétaro (6-2-5) at the same time, and Puebla (4-4-6) vs. Pumas UNAM (4-5-5) at 11:00 PM ET. The weekend closes on Sunday with Santos (6-1-7) vs. Necaxa (2-4-8) at 6:00 PM ET at Estadio Corona. Note that TV broadcast information for these Liga MX games is not confirmed.

LaLiga: Barcelona and Real Madrid in Action

Three teams have played 10 games and have solid records: Barcelona (9-0-1), Real Madrid (8-0-2), and Atlético de Madrid (8-1-1). All three teams play this weekend, and all LaLiga games are broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Levante vs. Atlético de Madrid : Saturday, October 31, 9:00 AM ET, Estadi Ciutat de València. Levante has a record of 2-4-4.

: Saturday, October 31, 9:00 AM ET, Estadi Ciutat de València. Levante has a record of 2-4-4. Barcelona vs. Alavés : Saturday, October 31, 4:00 PM ET, Spotify Camp Nou. Alavés comes in with a record of 3-3-4.

: Saturday, October 31, 4:00 PM ET, Spotify Camp Nou. Alavés comes in with a record of 3-3-4. Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid: Sunday, November 1, 10:15 AM ET, El Sardinero. Racing has a record of 3-2-5.

Also, Real Betis (6-2-2) hosts Málaga (0-5-5) on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET at Estadio La Cartuja.

Premier League: Manchester City Looks to Stay Unbeaten