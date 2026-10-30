Weekend Soccer Preview: Liga MX, LaLiga, Premier League, and MLS from October 30 to November 1
Posted on 10/30/26 at 11:30
Soccer takes center stage this weekend, from Friday, October 30, to Sunday, November 1, 2026. There's a full slate of games in Liga MX, LaLiga, the Premier League, and MLS. Here are the key matches to watch, with times in ET.
Liga MX: América Hosts Toluca
The main event is América vs. Toluca, on Saturday, October 31, at 11:10 PM ET at Estadio Banorte. América comes in with a record of 8-4-2, while Toluca has a record of 6-5-3, with both teams having played 14 games.
Earlier on Saturday, Guadalajara (7-5-2) hosts Atlante (3-5-6) at 9:07 PM ET at Estadio Akron. At 9:05 PM ET, Monterrey (6-2-5) plays against Tijuana (5-6-3) at Estadio BBVA. And at 7:00 PM ET, Pachuca (4-4-6) faces Tigres UANL (3-6-5) at Estadio Hidalgo.
The weekend kicks off on Friday with three games: Atlético de San Luis (5-4-5) vs. Atlas (7-3-4) at 9:00 PM ET, FC Juárez (1-2-11) vs. Querétaro (6-2-5) at the same time, and Puebla (4-4-6) vs. Pumas UNAM (4-5-5) at 11:00 PM ET. The weekend closes on Sunday with Santos (6-1-7) vs. Necaxa (2-4-8) at 6:00 PM ET at Estadio Corona. Note that TV broadcast information for these Liga MX games is not confirmed.
LaLiga: Barcelona and Real Madrid in Action
Three teams have played 10 games and have solid records: Barcelona (9-0-1), Real Madrid (8-0-2), and Atlético de Madrid (8-1-1). All three teams play this weekend, and all LaLiga games are broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.
- Levante vs. Atlético de Madrid: Saturday, October 31, 9:00 AM ET, Estadi Ciutat de València. Levante has a record of 2-4-4.
- Barcelona vs. Alavés: Saturday, October 31, 4:00 PM ET, Spotify Camp Nou. Alavés comes in with a record of 3-3-4.
- Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid: Sunday, November 1, 10:15 AM ET, El Sardinero. Racing has a record of 3-2-5.
Also, Real Betis (6-2-2) hosts Málaga (0-5-5) on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET at Estadio La Cartuja.
Premier League: Manchester City Looks to Stay Unbeaten
On Saturday, October 31, Manchester City (7-0-1) hosts Brighton & Hove Albion (5-1-2) at 11:00 AM ET at Etihad Stadium, broadcast on Peacock. Both teams have only one loss on their record.
At 8:30 AM ET, Chelsea (4-1-3) hosts Manchester United (1-4-3) at Stamford Bridge, broadcast on USA Network and Telemundo. Later, at 1:30 PM ET, Tottenham Hotspur (2-3-3) plays against Crystal Palace (2-1-5), broadcast on NBC and Universo.
MLS: Saturday Slate on Apple TV
MLS packs its schedule into Saturday, October 31, with all games broadcast on Apple TV.
- Charlotte FC (14-8-10) vs. Orlando City SC (12-7-13): 1:00 PM ET, Bank of America Stadium.
- FC Cincinnati (11-10-11) vs. Philadelphia Union (13-8-11): 2:00 PM ET, TQL Stadium.
- St. Louis CITY SC (14-9-9) vs. San Diego FC (8-11-13): 3:00 PM ET, Energizer Park.
- San Jose Earthquakes (13-10-9) vs. Real Salt Lake (12-6-14): 5:00 PM ET, PayPal Park.
At 3:00 PM ET, Sporting Kansas City (6-4-22) hosts FC Dallas (15-9-8) at Sporting Park.
Quick Schedule
- Friday, October 30, 4:00 PM ET: Villarreal vs. Espanyol (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).
- Friday, October 30, 9:00 PM ET: Atlético de San Luis vs. Atlas and FC Juárez vs. Querétaro.
- Friday, October 30, 11:00 PM ET: Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM.
- Saturday, October 31, 8:30 AM ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United (USA Network, Telemundo).
- Saturday, October 31, 9:00 AM ET: Levante vs. Atlético de Madrid (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).
- Saturday, October 31, 11:00 AM ET: Manchester City vs. Brighton (Peacock).
- Saturday, October 31, 4:00 PM ET: Barcelona vs. Alavés (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).
- Saturday, October 31, 11:10 PM ET: América vs. Toluca.
- Sunday, November 1, 10:15 AM ET: Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).
- Sunday, November 1, 6:00 PM ET: Santos vs. Necaxa.
Sources
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, stats, and AP story
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)