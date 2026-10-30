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Weekend Soccer Preview: Liga MX, LaLiga, Premier League, and MLS from October 30 to November 1
Top matches in Liga MX, LaLiga, Premier League, and MLS from October 30 to November 1, including América vs. Toluca and Manchester City vs. Brighton.
By  Redacción MundoNow
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Santiago Sandoval, de Guadalajara, en un partido de Liga MX ante Monterrey
Foto Santiago Sandoval, de Guadalajara, durante el partido de Liga MX ante Monterrey en el estadio BBVA el 24 de octubre de 2026. EFE/Miguel Sierra Foto: EFE/Miguel Sierra

Posted on 10/30/26 at 11:30

Soccer takes center stage this weekend, from Friday, October 30, to Sunday, November 1, 2026. There's a full slate of games in Liga MX, LaLiga, the Premier League, and MLS. Here are the key matches to watch, with times in ET.

Liga MX: América Hosts Toluca

The main event is América vs. Toluca, on Saturday, October 31, at 11:10 PM ET at Estadio Banorte. América comes in with a record of 8-4-2, while Toluca has a record of 6-5-3, with both teams having played 14 games.

Earlier on Saturday, Guadalajara (7-5-2) hosts Atlante (3-5-6) at 9:07 PM ET at Estadio Akron. At 9:05 PM ET, Monterrey (6-2-5) plays against Tijuana (5-6-3) at Estadio BBVA. And at 7:00 PM ET, Pachuca (4-4-6) faces Tigres UANL (3-6-5) at Estadio Hidalgo.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with three games: Atlético de San Luis (5-4-5) vs. Atlas (7-3-4) at 9:00 PM ET, FC Juárez (1-2-11) vs. Querétaro (6-2-5) at the same time, and Puebla (4-4-6) vs. Pumas UNAM (4-5-5) at 11:00 PM ET. The weekend closes on Sunday with Santos (6-1-7) vs. Necaxa (2-4-8) at 6:00 PM ET at Estadio Corona. Note that TV broadcast information for these Liga MX games is not confirmed.

LaLiga: Barcelona and Real Madrid in Action

Three teams have played 10 games and have solid records: Barcelona (9-0-1), Real Madrid (8-0-2), and Atlético de Madrid (8-1-1). All three teams play this weekend, and all LaLiga games are broadcast on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

  • Levante vs. Atlético de Madrid: Saturday, October 31, 9:00 AM ET, Estadi Ciutat de València. Levante has a record of 2-4-4.
  • Barcelona vs. Alavés: Saturday, October 31, 4:00 PM ET, Spotify Camp Nou. Alavés comes in with a record of 3-3-4.
  • Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid: Sunday, November 1, 10:15 AM ET, El Sardinero. Racing has a record of 3-2-5.

Also, Real Betis (6-2-2) hosts Málaga (0-5-5) on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET at Estadio La Cartuja.

Premier League: Manchester City Looks to Stay Unbeaten

On Saturday, October 31, Manchester City (7-0-1) hosts Brighton & Hove Albion (5-1-2) at 11:00 AM ET at Etihad Stadium, broadcast on Peacock. Both teams have only one loss on their record.

At 8:30 AM ET, Chelsea (4-1-3) hosts Manchester United (1-4-3) at Stamford Bridge, broadcast on USA Network and Telemundo. Later, at 1:30 PM ET, Tottenham Hotspur (2-3-3) plays against Crystal Palace (2-1-5), broadcast on NBC and Universo.

MLS: Saturday Slate on Apple TV

MLS packs its schedule into Saturday, October 31, with all games broadcast on Apple TV.

  • Charlotte FC (14-8-10) vs. Orlando City SC (12-7-13): 1:00 PM ET, Bank of America Stadium.
  • FC Cincinnati (11-10-11) vs. Philadelphia Union (13-8-11): 2:00 PM ET, TQL Stadium.
  • St. Louis CITY SC (14-9-9) vs. San Diego FC (8-11-13): 3:00 PM ET, Energizer Park.
  • San Jose Earthquakes (13-10-9) vs. Real Salt Lake (12-6-14): 5:00 PM ET, PayPal Park.

At 3:00 PM ET, Sporting Kansas City (6-4-22) hosts FC Dallas (15-9-8) at Sporting Park.

Quick Schedule

  • Friday, October 30, 4:00 PM ET: Villarreal vs. Espanyol (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).
  • Friday, October 30, 9:00 PM ET: Atlético de San Luis vs. Atlas and FC Juárez vs. Querétaro.
  • Friday, October 30, 11:00 PM ET: Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM.
  • Saturday, October 31, 8:30 AM ET: Chelsea vs. Manchester United (USA Network, Telemundo).
  • Saturday, October 31, 9:00 AM ET: Levante vs. Atlético de Madrid (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).
  • Saturday, October 31, 11:00 AM ET: Manchester City vs. Brighton (Peacock).
  • Saturday, October 31, 4:00 PM ET: Barcelona vs. Alavés (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).
  • Saturday, October 31, 11:10 PM ET: América vs. Toluca.
  • Sunday, November 1, 10:15 AM ET: Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).
  • Sunday, November 1, 6:00 PM ET: Santos vs. Necaxa.

Sources

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