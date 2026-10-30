The weekend of October 31 and November 1 brings football from start to finish: on Saturday, a handful of college games featuring teams with just one loss, and on Sunday, an NFL slate with closely matched record games. These are the matchups worth marking on your calendar (all times are Eastern, ET).

NFL: Sunday, November 1

The six games on the list start at the same time, 1:00 PM ET, so you’ll have to choose wisely which screen to stay on.

Minnesota Vikings (6-0) at Detroit Lions (4-2), at Ford Field, on Fox. The Vikings arrive undefeated (6-0). The Lions have two losses and are playing at home.

Cleveland Browns (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2), at Acrisure Stadium, on CBS. Both teams have the same record, so the outcome will leave one with a win more than the other.

Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Buffalo Bills (5-1), at Highmark Stadium, on CBS. The Bills have just one loss. The Ravens, with four wins and three losses, are looking to add a road win.

Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at Dallas Cowboys (3-4), at AT&T Stadium, on Fox. This is a matchup between two teams with more losses than wins. The Cowboys, with a 3-4 record, are looking to get closer to a winning record.

Tennessee Titans (1-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-2), at Paycor Stadium, on CBS. The Bengals arrive with four wins in six games. The Titans have only won one of seven.

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at New York Jets (2-5), at MetLife Stadium, on Fox. The Raiders have one more win than the Jets, who are playing at home with a 2-5 record.

College Football: Saturday, October 31