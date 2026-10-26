Weekend Sports Recap: World Series, WNBA, F1, and College Football
Posted on 10/26/26 at 11:00
A packed weekend left us with a Milwaukee Brewers comeback in the World Series, a tie in the WNBA Finals, Kimi Antonelli's win in Austin, and several upsets in college football. This sports recap reviews the most important events from Friday, October 23, to Sunday, October 25, 2026.
MLB: Milwaukee wins Game 2, takes 2-0 lead in World Series
The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Saturday, October 24, at American Family Field, taking a 2-0 lead in the World Series. They had won Game 1 on Friday, October 23, by a score of 3-2, a game already covered by MundoNow.
Tampa Bay took a 4-0 lead in the first inning against rookie Logan Henderson. An error by Cooper Pratt on a Yandy Díaz grounder opened the inning, followed by run-scoring singles from Chandler Simpson and Junior Caminero, and a two-run homer by Liam Hicks.
- Immediate response: Milwaukee scored twice in the bottom of the first, with a run-scoring single from William Contreras. Garrett Mitchell cut the deficit to 4-2 with a two-out single.
- Tie game: Sal Frelick tied the game in the sixth inning with a home run to center field off Ian Seymour. It was his first homer since July 11, after 103 plate appearances without a home run.
- Lead: Pratt, who had committed the initial error, drove in the 5-4 go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning, with Brice Turang on base after a double.
Abner Uribe pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings to earn the win. Aaron Ashby closed out the game by striking out Yandy Díaz in the ninth, with Jonny DeLuca stranded at third. Milwaukee has seven consecutive wins and seven come-from-behind victories in its nine postseason wins. Attendance was 43,245.
Of the 57 teams that previously took a 2-0 lead in a World Series, 46 went on to become champions. Game 3 will be played on Monday, October 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay, with Freddy Peralta starting for the Rays and Robert Gasser for Milwaukee.
Formula 1: Antonelli wins United States Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli, driving for Mercedes, won the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, October 25, at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. He started from the first position on the grid.
- 1. Kimi Antonelli
- 2. Charles Leclerc
- 3. Max Verstappen
- 4. Lewis Hamilton
- 5. Lando Norris
- 6. Isack Hadjar
- 7. Oscar Piastri
- 8. George Russell
- 9. Liam Lawson
- 10. Pierre Gasly
In the drivers' championship, Antonelli leads with 365 points, followed by Russell with 242, Hamilton with 241, Verstappen with 236, and Leclerc with 233. Among constructors, Mercedes has 607 points and Ferrari 474.
WNBA: Valkyries tie Finals 2-2
The Golden State Valkyries won 67-62 against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, October 24, at State Farm Arena, before 17,099 spectators, and tied the Finals 2-2.
- Golden State: Gabby Williams scored 17 points, Kiah Stokes grabbed 16 rebounds, and Veronica Burton dished out 5 assists.
- Atlanta: Rhyne Howard led the team with 19 points, Angel Reese took 9 rebounds, and Jordin Canada had 4 assists.
Game 5, the decisive game, will be played on Monday, October 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Valkyries' home court.
College Football: Top teams fall
Saturday's games left several surprises. The numbers accompanying each team correspond to their pre-game ranking.
- Miami 52, Pittsburgh 23: No. 1 Miami improved to 7-0 in its first game as the top-ranked team in almost 24 years. Darian Mensah completed 31 of 37 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Malachi Toney caught 16 passes, a university record, for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
- UCF 39, BYU 31 (2OT): UCF surprised No. 2 BYU in Orlando and achieved its first win over a top-5 team in university history. Keyone Jenkins threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
- Indiana 13, Michigan 6 (OT): No. 6 Indiana won in Ann Arbor with a 4-yard run by Josh Hoover in overtime. Michigan had tied the game 6-6 with a 26-yard field goal as regular time expired.
- Texas 34, Ole Miss 27: No. 19 Texas defeated No. 7 Ole Miss in Austin, before 104,306 spectators. Arch Manning had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown, and Raleek Brown rushed for 157 yards. Texas led 24-3 at halftime, and the Rebels tied the game 24-24 in the fourth quarter. The final play was an interception by Jelani McDonald.
- Cincinnati 37, Texas Tech 24: The Cincinnati team defeated No. 8 Texas Tech. JC French IV threw four touchdown passes, and Cole Tabb rushed for 173 yards.
- South Carolina 27, Tennessee 24: The South Carolina team beat No. 11 Tennessee with a 48-yard field goal by Malik Orsan as time expired. LaNorris Sellers rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
- LSU 38, Auburn 17: No. 18 LSU won on the road.
What's next
- World Series: Game 3 on Monday, October 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay.
- WNBA Finals: Game 5 on Monday, October 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Valkyries' home court.
- College Football: Miami visits North Carolina, and Pittsburgh hosts Georgia Tech on October 31. UCF hosts Baylor on Friday, October 30.
Sources
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: game sheet, box score, and AP story
- ESPN: MLB postseason
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)