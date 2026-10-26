A packed weekend left us with a Milwaukee Brewers comeback in the World Series, a tie in the WNBA Finals, Kimi Antonelli's win in Austin, and several upsets in college football. This sports recap reviews the most important events from Friday, October 23, to Sunday, October 25, 2026.

MLB: Milwaukee wins Game 2, takes 2-0 lead in World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Saturday, October 24, at American Family Field, taking a 2-0 lead in the World Series. They had won Game 1 on Friday, October 23, by a score of 3-2, a game already covered by MundoNow.

Tampa Bay took a 4-0 lead in the first inning against rookie Logan Henderson. An error by Cooper Pratt on a Yandy Díaz grounder opened the inning, followed by run-scoring singles from Chandler Simpson and Junior Caminero, and a two-run homer by Liam Hicks.

Immediate response: Milwaukee scored twice in the bottom of the first, with a run-scoring single from William Contreras. Garrett Mitchell cut the deficit to 4-2 with a two-out single.

Milwaukee scored twice in the bottom of the first, with a run-scoring single from William Contreras. Garrett Mitchell cut the deficit to 4-2 with a two-out single. Tie game: Sal Frelick tied the game in the sixth inning with a home run to center field off Ian Seymour. It was his first homer since July 11, after 103 plate appearances without a home run.

Sal Frelick tied the game in the sixth inning with a home run to center field off Ian Seymour. It was his first homer since July 11, after 103 plate appearances without a home run. Lead: Pratt, who had committed the initial error, drove in the 5-4 go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning, with Brice Turang on base after a double.

Abner Uribe pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings to earn the win. Aaron Ashby closed out the game by striking out Yandy Díaz in the ninth, with Jonny DeLuca stranded at third. Milwaukee has seven consecutive wins and seven come-from-behind victories in its nine postseason wins. Attendance was 43,245.

Of the 57 teams that previously took a 2-0 lead in a World Series, 46 went on to become champions. Game 3 will be played on Monday, October 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay, with Freddy Peralta starting for the Rays and Robert Gasser for Milwaukee.

Formula 1: Antonelli wins United States Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli, driving for Mercedes, won the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, October 25, at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. He started from the first position on the grid.