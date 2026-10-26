Mbappé Decides El Clásico: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona and Weekend Recap
Posted on 10/26/26 at 09:30
The Real Madrid-Barcelona El Clásico on Sunday, October 25, 2026, was decided late: Real Madrid won 2-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou with a double from Kylian Mbappé, the second at 87 minutes. The victory cut the distance with leader Barcelona to three points and was the first defeat of the season for the Catalan team in the league. This is the recap of the weekend, from Friday, October 23, to Sunday, October 25, in the main leagues.
LaLiga: Mbappé Breaks Barcelona's Undefeated Streak
The match started at 4:00 p.m. ET in front of 62,055 spectators. Mbappé opened the scoring at 41 minutes with a shot from the center of the area to the left post. At 61 minutes, Raphinha equalized with a left-footed shot after a corner kick served by Pedri. At 87 minutes, Mbappé defined the center of the goal after Eduardo Camavinga, launched by Jude Bellingham, returned the ball in a counterattack.
- Raphinha was the player with the most shots for Barcelona: six.
- Arda Güler led Madrid with five shots.
- Dean Huijsen made 19 defensive interventions.
- The goalkeepers also had work to do: Andriy Lunin made five saves and Joan García, three.
Barcelona arrived with nine wins in nine league games and now has nine wins and one loss. Madrid has eight wins and two losses. The top of the table remains as follows after 10 games for each team: Barcelona, 27 points; Atlético de Madrid, 25; Real Madrid, 24. Atlético won 1-0 against Deportivo, Athletic Club thrashed 4-0 Getafe, and Elche won 3-0 in Vallecas. Sevilla and Osasuna play on Monday, October 26.
Premier League: Liverpool and Bournemouth with Clear Wins
At Anfield, Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-0 with an own goal by Pascal Groß at 17 minutes and a goal by Alexander Isak at 21 minutes, after an assist by Bradley Barcola. It was Liverpool's first home win in the Premier League this season, and Isak's sixth goal in seven league games. Cody Gakpo shot six times and Ronald Araujo made 14 defensive interventions. Brighton suffered its first defeat since late August. Liverpool has four wins, three draws, and one loss.
At Old Trafford, Bournemouth thrashed Manchester United 3-0 with goals from Rayan (38'), Marcus Tavernier (43'), and Evanilson (71'). Bruno Fernandes did not play and stayed on the bench. United, which had lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League midweek, has one win, four draws, and three losses. Bournemouth has two wins, three draws, and three losses.
On Saturday, October 24, Aston Villa defeated Manchester City 2-1, Arsenal won 2-0 against Everton, and Tottenham won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, games already covered.
Serie A: Inter's Comeback in Added Time
Inter won 2-1 against Fiorentina at San Siro after being down. Álex Jiménez put the visitors ahead at 65 minutes, Marcus Thuram equalized at 90+1, and Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty at 90+7. Thuram shot nine times and David de Gea made nine saves for Fiorentina. Inter has seven wins, one draw, and no losses; Fiorentina has one win, one draw, and six losses.
Milan won 2-0 in Udine with goals from Christian Pulisic (6'), after a pass from Luka Modric, and Omari Hutchinson (65'). The Rossoneri have five wins and three draws. There was also a 2-0 win for Juventus in Lecce and a 4-4 draw between Atalanta and Frosinone. The Napoli-Roma (3-3) match on Saturday was already covered.
Bundesliga: Bayern Returns to the Top
Bayern Munich won 3-1 in Freiburg in their first game after coach Vincent Kompany's hospitalization, who collapsed during a training session. Assistant Aaron Danks directed from the bench. Dayot Upamecano (16') and Serge Gnabry (42') put Bayern 2-0 up. An own goal by Tom Bischof at 82 minutes made the team nervous, but Michael Olise sentenced the win at 90+5. With five wins and two draws, Bayern returned to the top spot. Dortmund had won 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, October 24, and Hoffenheim defeated Leverkusen 3-0.
Ligue 1: Marseille Resists in a Crazy Finish
Marseille won 4-3 against Le Havre at the Vélodrome. With goals from CJ Egan-Riley, Timothy Weah, Igor Paixão, and Himad Abdelli, they went up 4-0 at 55 minutes. Josh Maja (penalty, 77'), Lamine N'Diaye (86'), and Maja again (89') brought Le Havre closer, but they couldn't equalize. Marseille has four wins and four losses; Le Havre has no wins, two draws, and six losses. Rennes thrashed Estrasburgo 3-0 and PSG hosts Lyon on Monday, October 26.
Liga MX: Pachuca and Cruz Azul Shine
Pachuca won 2-1 at home against América. Alán Bautista opened the scoring at 12 minutes, Henry Martín equalized at 46, and Oussama Idrissi scored the decisive goal at 74. Carlos Moreno made seven saves. Cruz Azul defeated Querétaro 3-1 with goals from Andrés Montaño (penalty), Nicolás Ibáñez, and Christian Ebere, the latter confirmed after a VAR review. On Saturday, October 24, Guadalajara won 1-0 in Monterrey with a goal by Roberto Alvarado; Raúl Rangel saved a penalty from Lucas Ocampos.
The Apertura table remains as follows: América, 27 points in 13 games; Cruz Azul, 26 in 14; Guadalajara, 26 in 14; Atlas, 24 in 14; Toluca, 23 in 14.
All Results
Premier League
- Ipswich Town 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Friday)
- Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester City
- Arsenal 2-0 Everton
- Coventry City 0-1 Fulham
- Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham
- Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle
- Hull City 1-1 Brentford
- Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
- Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth
- Sunderland 0-0 Leeds
LaLiga
- Alavés 1-1 Málaga (Friday)
- Rayo Vallecano 0-3 Elche
- Racing de Santander 2-1 Espanyol
- Valencia 1-2 Villarreal
- Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Deportivo
- Athletic Club 4-0 Getafe
- Celta 0-0 Betis
- Real Sociedad 2-1 Levante
- Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
- Sevilla-Osasuna (Monday, October 26)
Serie A
- Torino 3-2 Monza (Friday)
- Cagliari 0-2 Bologna
- Como 2-0 Sassuolo
- Napoli 3-3 Roma
- Lazio 2-1 Parma
- Inter 2-1 Fiorentina
- Atalanta 4-4 Frosinone
- Genoa 1-0 Venezia
- Lecce 0-2 Juventus
- Udinese 0-2 Milan
Bundesliga
- Stuttgart 2-3 Mönchengladbach (Friday)
- Augsburgo 1-1 Union Berlin
- Colonia 0-0 Schalke
- Mainz 2-3 Werder Bremen
- Leipzig 4-0 Elversberg
- Paderborn 1-0 Hamburgo
- Dortmund 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
- Hoffenheim 3-0 Leverkusen
- Friburgo 1-3 Bayern
Ligue 1
- Brest 1-2 Niza (Friday)
- Lens 2-1 Paris FC
- Mónaco 1-1 Lille
- Auxerre 1-1 Le Mans
- Angers 0-0 Lorient
- Marsella 4-3 Le Havre
- Rennes 3-0 Estrasburgo
- Toulouse 0-0 Troyes
- PSG-Lyon (Monday, October 26)
Liga MX
- Necaxa 1-1 Juárez
- Atlante 0-1 San Luis
- León 1-1 Toluca
- Monterrey 0-1 Guadalajara
- Pumas 1-1 Tigres
- Atlas 4-3 Puebla
- Querétaro 1-3 Cruz Azul
- América 1-2 Pachuca
- Tijuana 4-1 Santos
Sources
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- ESPN: match sheet, stats, and AP chronicle
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)