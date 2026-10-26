The Real Madrid-Barcelona El Clásico on Sunday, October 25, 2026, was decided late: Real Madrid won 2-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou with a double from Kylian Mbappé, the second at 87 minutes. The victory cut the distance with leader Barcelona to three points and was the first defeat of the season for the Catalan team in the league. This is the recap of the weekend, from Friday, October 23, to Sunday, October 25, in the main leagues.

LaLiga: Mbappé Breaks Barcelona's Undefeated Streak

The match started at 4:00 p.m. ET in front of 62,055 spectators. Mbappé opened the scoring at 41 minutes with a shot from the center of the area to the left post. At 61 minutes, Raphinha equalized with a left-footed shot after a corner kick served by Pedri. At 87 minutes, Mbappé defined the center of the goal after Eduardo Camavinga, launched by Jude Bellingham, returned the ball in a counterattack.

Raphinha was the player with the most shots for Barcelona: six.

was the player with the most shots for Barcelona: six. Arda Güler led Madrid with five shots.

led Madrid with five shots. Dean Huijsen made 19 defensive interventions.

made 19 defensive interventions. The goalkeepers also had work to do: Andriy Lunin made five saves and Joan García, three.

Barcelona arrived with nine wins in nine league games and now has nine wins and one loss. Madrid has eight wins and two losses. The top of the table remains as follows after 10 games for each team: Barcelona, 27 points; Atlético de Madrid, 25; Real Madrid, 24. Atlético won 1-0 against Deportivo, Athletic Club thrashed 4-0 Getafe, and Elche won 3-0 in Vallecas. Sevilla and Osasuna play on Monday, October 26.

Premier League: Liverpool and Bournemouth with Clear Wins

At Anfield, Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-0 with an own goal by Pascal Groß at 17 minutes and a goal by Alexander Isak at 21 minutes, after an assist by Bradley Barcola. It was Liverpool's first home win in the Premier League this season, and Isak's sixth goal in seven league games. Cody Gakpo shot six times and Ronald Araujo made 14 defensive interventions. Brighton suffered its first defeat since late August. Liverpool has four wins, three draws, and one loss.

At Old Trafford, Bournemouth thrashed Manchester United 3-0 with goals from Rayan (38'), Marcus Tavernier (43'), and Evanilson (71'). Bruno Fernandes did not play and stayed on the bench. United, which had lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League midweek, has one win, four draws, and three losses. Bournemouth has two wins, three draws, and three losses.

On Saturday, October 24, Aston Villa defeated Manchester City 2-1, Arsenal won 2-0 against Everton, and Tottenham won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, games already covered.

Serie A: Inter's Comeback in Added Time