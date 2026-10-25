Napoli and Roma tied 3-3 on Saturday, October 24, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, in a Serie A match that started at 12:00 p.m. ET and had a heart-stopping finish. Scott McTominay put Napoli ahead in the 83rd minute, but Leonardo Balerdi equalized in the 89th with a header that was confirmed after a VAR review.

Napoli Strikes First

The first goal came in the 28th minute. Frank Anguissa scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right corner after a set piece, and made it 1-0.

Just as the second half began, in the 48th minute, Napoli extended its lead. Scott McTominay headed in from very close range to the lower left corner after a cross from Matteo Politano. It was 2-0.

Roma's Reaction

Roma took time to respond, but it did so within five minutes. In the 69th, Matías Soulé scored with a left-footed shot from outside the box, to the lower left corner, assisted by Donyell Malen.

In the 74th, the partial tie was achieved. Balerdi scored with his left foot from very close range, to the upper center of the goal, after a pass from Santiago Castro following a corner kick. The score was 2-2.

A Crazy Finish

When the match seemed open to any outcome, McTominay appeared again. In the 83rd minute, he shot with his right foot from outside the box to the lower left corner, after an assist from Mathías Olivera, and put Napoli ahead again, 3-2.

The local joy lasted six minutes. In the 89th, Balerdi headed in from the center of the box to the center of the goal, after a cross from Wesley. The goal was confirmed after a VAR review and sealed the final 3-3 tie.