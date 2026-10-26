This MLS recap of the Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, 2026, matches starts with Inter Miami’s defeat: they fell 2-0 at the New York Red Bulls’ home, Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. An own goal by Casemiro in the 7th minute put the hosts ahead, and Emil Forsberg sealed the score in the first minute of added time. Inter Miami had won their previous three matches of the month by a combined 9-1.

Forsberg entered the field in the 85th minute and scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Cameron Harper. Ronald Donkor also provided an assist in that play and reached ten for the season, his personal best. Ethan Horvath made two saves and recorded his fifth shutout in 31 starts in the league. On the other side, Dayne St. Clair stopped five shots. Lionel Messi came in in the 56th minute for Riquelme Fillipi. Before the match, he had 25 goals, five more than any other player, and 15 assists, tied for the lead with Son Heung-min of LAFC. Rodrigo De Paul led Inter Miami with 88 accurate passes, and Casemiro with 16 defensive interventions.

Highlight Matches

Nashville SC 2-0 in Montreal. Nashville, the Eastern Conference leader, won at Stade Saputo and reached 70 points. With this, they secured the 2026 Supporters’ Shield, and the AP reports that they need four points to tie the league record, which belongs to Inter Miami from 2025. Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the 51st minute, and the second goal came in the 76th. Nashville has seven consecutive matches without a loss, and their goalkeeper Brian Schwake leads the league with 14 shutouts. Samsy Keita, 17, made his MLS debut with Montréal and became the youngest player to start a match in the club’s history.

New England 2-1 in Philadelphia. Dor Turgeman opened the account in the 45+3 minute after a corner kick assisted by Peyton Miller. Carles Gil extended the lead with a penalty in the 90+1, and Neil Pierre scored with a header in the 90+12, after a cross by Kai Wagner. Matt Turner made seven saves for the visitors. Milan Iloski took seven shots for the Union.

Chicago Fire 3-2 in Atlanta. Tomás Jacob put Atlanta United ahead in the 4th minute, but Chicago responded with goals from Anton Salétros (30), Anzor Mekvabishvili (51), and Philip Zinckernagel (60). Breel Embolo scored with a header in the 67th, though it was not enough for a tie.

Columbus 4-2 over Toronto. Gonzalo Tapia (16), Malte Amundsen (21 and 48), and Brooks Lennon (59) made it 4-0. Dylan Chambost provided three assists, and Amundsen achieved his first match with two goals in the MLS. Sékou Bangoura saw his second yellow card in the 70th minute, and Columbus played with one man less for the rest of the match. Dániel Sallói (69) and Josh Sargent (81) scored for Toronto FC.

FC Dallas 3-0 over San Jose. The three goals came from the 82nd minute onwards: Petar Musa scored in the 82nd and from a penalty in the 88th, and Santiago Moreno closed the account in the 90+4.

Colorado 1-0 over Vancouver Whitecaps. Morgan Whittaker scored with a header in the 81st minute and gave the win to the Rapids. Yohei Takaoka made six saves for Vancouver, which remains the Western Conference leader.

LAFC 2-2 LA Galaxy. In the Los Angeles classic on Sunday, October 25, at BMO Stadium, Joseph Paintsil put the Galaxy ahead with goals in the 34th and 51st minutes. Denis Bouanga (53) and Leo Walta (62) tied for LAFC. In the final seconds, a goal by Bouanga was disallowed for offside. LAFC secured their spot in the postseason, the eighth time in their nine seasons. The Galaxy, who did not have Marco Reus due to illness or Hirving Lozano due to a muscle injury, appear in ninth place in the West.