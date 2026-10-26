The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3 at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 25, at 8:20 p.m. ET, in the Sunday Night Football game of NFL Week 7. Seattle (4-3) handed Kansas City (5-1) its first loss of the season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 150 yards and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold, who completed 20 of 28 for 257 yards. Emanuel Wilson ran for 100 yards on 24 carries and scored on a 21-yard run. The defense limited Kenneth Walker III to 36 yards and Patrick Mahomes to 165 yards with one interception.

Steelers 16-10 over Saints in Paris

Pittsburgh won at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the first regular-season NFL game in France. Aaron Rodgers threw for 212 yards and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Washington, the 540th of his career, which ranks him third in history, ahead of Peyton Manning. Chris Boswell made three field goals and Jaylen Warren ran for 101 yards. New Orleans (2-5) ran for just 18 yards; Pittsburgh (5-2) has won three straight games.

Buccaneers 43-13 in Carolina

Bucky Irving ran for 106 yards with two touchdowns and Tampa Bay (2-5) accumulated 258 rushing yards on 49 carries. The defense forced four turnovers and had five sacks, three by Yaya Diaby. Calijah Kancey returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown, and Zyon McCollum returned a blocked extra point for two points. Carolina (3-3) saw Bryce Young throw two interceptions.

Bengals 35-13 in Baltimore

Joe Burrow completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdown passes, and Cincinnati (4-2) overcame a 13-0 deficit with five scores in its first five series of the second half. Tee Higgins caught six passes for 148 yards, all in the second half. Baltimore (4-3) led 13-0 at halftime, with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley to Zay Flowers, and played without Lamar Jackson for the third straight time.

Lions 20-17 over Packers

Jake Bates kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give Detroit (4-2) the win over Green Bay (4-3). Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and two touchdown passes, both to Jameson Williams; Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 116 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 153. Rookie Trey Smack, of the Packers, missed two field goals of 35 yards or less.