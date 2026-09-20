Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid: Time and Where to Watch the Derby in the US

Real Madrid is preparing for one of the most demanding matches of the season. The team led by José Mourinho will visit Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano with important points at stake in the battle for the top spots in LaLiga.

The white team arrives at the match in second place with 15 points after six games, while Atlético de Madrid has 10 points and occupies fifth place.

For Real Madrid, the derby represents an opportunity to stay close to Barcelona and avoid losing ground in the fight for the lead. Atlético, on the other hand, has the chance to close the gap and get fully into the battle for the top spots.

When Does Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid Play?

The derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, corresponding to Matchday 7 of LaLiga.

Where to Watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid in the US

The highly anticipated Madrid derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the US by ESPN, allowing fans to follow one of the most important matches of the LaLiga matchday.