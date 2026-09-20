Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid: Time and Where to Watch the Derby in the US
Posted on09/20/26 at 03:50
Real Madrid is preparing for one of the most demanding matches of the season. The team led by José Mourinho will visit Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano with important points at stake in the battle for the top spots in LaLiga.
The white team arrives at the match in second place with 15 points after six games, while Atlético de Madrid has 10 points and occupies fifth place.
For Real Madrid, the derby represents an opportunity to stay close to Barcelona and avoid losing ground in the fight for the lead. Atlético, on the other hand, has the chance to close the gap and get fully into the battle for the top spots.
When Does Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid Play?
The derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, corresponding to Matchday 7 of LaLiga.
Where to Watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid in the US
The highly anticipated Madrid derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the US by ESPN, allowing fans to follow one of the most important matches of the LaLiga matchday.
The match will start on Sunday, September 20, at 10:15 a.m. ET.
These are the schedules in the US:
10:15 a.m. – Eastern Time (ET)
9:15 a.m. – Central Time (CT)
8:15 a.m. – Mountain Time (MT)
7:15 a.m. – Pacific Time (PT)
Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid: Match Data
Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano
TV in the US: ESPN
Competition: LaLiga
Mourinho and Simeone Face Off Again
The match will also have the appeal of the showdown between José Mourinho and Diego Simeone.
Mourinho is facing a Madrid derby again from the Real Madrid bench, while Simeone will try to take advantage of the home field to add three important points against his top rival in the capital.
Kylian Mbappé appears as one of the main offensive threats of the white team in a match that can have important consequences in the top part of the standings.
Real Madrid Doesn’t Want to Let Barcelona Get Away
The white team arrives at the derby with 15 points and a balance of five wins and one loss in their first six LaLiga matches. They have scored 17 goals and conceded six.
Atlético de Madrid, meanwhile, has 10 points after five matches, with three wins, one draw, and one loss.
With both clubs needing to add points, the Madrid derby becomes one of the most important matches of the matchday in Spain and one of the most attractive European matches for fans in the US.